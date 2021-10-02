General Motors plans to be a technology platform company

GM plans to be a technology platform company as it is using its EV lineup. They are meeting with the investors next week where the schedules about rollouts will be revealed. It includes at least 20 EVs, which will be launched in the market in the coming years.

General Motors is the number 1 automaker in the US, is planning to have a growth strategy, EV, and software platform advantages. Including self-driving vehicle business and other related financial advantages will be discussed with the investors. With this, they plan to attract new investors from both the technology and EV industries.

Interesting how General Motors’s Chevy Bolt EV recall led to chaos. The continuous recalls, and warnings about using their vehicles let the company down, with most losses being experienced for the first time over recent years. Now they have come up with a plan to make it to the top. The company is set to spend $35 billion until 2025 on both electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. Also, they will be giving a revenue and profit margin over five years.

One of the sources said, “GM’s gone from an automaker to a platform company, and here are all the things you can do with that.” Then added, “The question you should ask yourself is will we see doubling of revenues? Will we see margin expansion? Those are the sorts of things that you’re going to see over a period of time. Stay tuned for pretty impressive numbers on revenue and margin expansion.”