Top best deals you can grab for this Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2021

For Plus members, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale has begun. The Walmart-owned online marketplace will host its first wave of seasonal deals from October 2 through October 10. On October 3, the general public will be able to enter Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2021.

Apart from flat discounts and bundled offers, the Big Billion Days 2021 event in October will include many tiny flash sales. On the first day of the sale, we’ve chosen some of the finest bargains and offers on tech items. These deals are currently available only to Flipkart Plus members. It’s also worth noting that Amazon is now having its Great Indian Festival deal. Before making a final purchasing choice, you should constantly compare pricing.

Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini gets a price slash to Rs. 37,999

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are on sale this week at a discount during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2021 event. The iPhone 12 (64GB) is now available for Rs. 49,999, while the iPhone 12 small (64GB) is available for Rs. 37,999. These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on iPhone 12 series models since they first became available in India. The rates are so low that these offers will be gone before you know it. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 also features bundled exchange deals for both iPhone 12 models valued up to Rs. 15,800.

Apple iPhone SE slashed to Rs. 26,999

Flipkart’s iPhone SE offer went up just in time for the Big Billion Days 2021 event. On Flipkart, the iPhone SE is still available at Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900). If you want to upgrade, you may enjoy an additional immediate discount of up to Rs. 15,800 on the iPhone SE. If you’re searching for a low-cost iPhone model with a smaller display, the iPhone SE could be precisely what you’re looking for.

Google Pixel 4a discounted to Rs. 25,999

A Big Billion Days sale isn’t complete until there’s a deal on a Pixel smartphone. Flipkart’s major Christmas season sale this year is giving the Google Pixel 4a for Rs. 25,999. (MRP Rs. 31,999). That is around Rs. 1,000 cheaper than the most recently revised pricing.

You can sweeten the bargain even more by paying with an Axis Bank or an ICICI Bank credit or debit card, which will give you a 10% immediate discount.

The bundled exchange offer might potentially take an additional Rs. 15,800 (maximum) off the quoted value. And there’s more. When you add the Pixel 4a to your basket, you may get the Google Nest Mini for just Rs. 1 more and the Google Pixel Buds A-series for Rs. 4,999.

Poco X3 discounted to Rs. 16,999

During this week’s Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale, the Poco X3 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is available for Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999). The Android-based smartphone is also eligible for an Rs. 15,800 exchange incentives. The Poco X3 Pro has a 48-megapixel quad back camera system as well as a 20-megapixel front camera. The Snapdragon 860 CPU powers the smartphone, which has a huge 5,160mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion to be availed for Rs. 19,999

The recently released Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2021 event this week (MRP Rs. 24,999). The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U CPU and comes with 6GB of RAM. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. If you purchase through your Axis Bank or ICICI Bank card, you will enjoy a 10% instant discount.

Best offers on other electronics

Apple MacBook Air powered with M1 chip discounted to Rs. 80,000

Apple’s MacBook Air with M1 CPU is lowered to Rs. 80,000 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale this week (MRP Rs. 92,900). If you use an Axis Bank or an ICICI Bankcard, you may get it for Rs. 72,000 less. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of Rs. 15,650. If you’ve been looking for a decent deal on a MacBook Air with an M1 CPU, now appears to be the moment.

Nothing Ear 1 Discounted by Rs.5,499

For the first time since their introduction in India, the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds are offered at a discount. During this week’s Big Billion Days 2021 sale, the earbuds are reduced to Rs. 5,499 on Flipkart. You can also get a 10% immediate discount if you use your Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit card. If you’re still unsure if they’re worth purchasing, read our in-depth review.

55-inch iFFALCON by TCL 4K Android TV slashed to Rs. 31,999

The iFFALCON by TCL 55-inch 4K Android TV is on sale for Rs. 31,999 during this week’s Flipkart Big Billion Days sale if you’re searching for a big-screen smart TV this holiday season. As an additional instant discount, you may trade in your old TV for up to Rs. 11,000 off your purchase. The TV supports Google Assistant and Chromecast, as well as native 4K UHD quality and HDR 10. If you purchase with an Axis Bank or an ICICI Bank card, you will receive an additional 10% off the TV.

Asus VivoBook K15 OLED 2021 for Rs. 66,990

During the Big Billion Days 2021 promotion, the Asus VivoBook K15 OLED (2021) model is presently available on Flipkart for Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 1,00,990). The laptop is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU with 16GB of RAM. It ships with a 1TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD, and it runs Windows 10 Home out of the box.

Microsoft Office is pre-installed on the thin-and-light laptop. The 15.6-inch full-HD Oled screen with an 85-percent screen-to-body ratio is, of course, the star of the show. You may exchange your old laptop for a discount of up to Rs. 15,650 on your purchase.

