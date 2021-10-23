German Sono Motors filed the US IPO listing, estimated to be valued more than $1B

On Friday German Sono Motors filed for an IPO in the US listing. Earlier in March when the solar car firm was exploring its options, it was estimated to be valued at $1 billion. With this listing, the company is looking for cash from investors as governments all over the world are demanding for electric vehicle shift.

Sono was started by four friends in a garage in 2016. Now is developing the Sion, a fully solar integrated electric vehicle. The vehicle has an estimated range of 305 kilometers and can either be charged with solar power, or charged via outlets.

The company plans to start deliveries by 2023. It is reported that there are more than 14,000 reservations for Sion. This resulted in cash flow after the reservations, estimated to be 38.8 million euros ($45.16 million) by August. Furthermore, the reservations correspond to a net sales volume of 300 million euros.

Sono Motors plans to license its technology on solar to manufacturers ranging from trains, vans, camper vans, trucks to buses. In the filing of public listing, the company highlighted the need for climate-friendly and affordable electric vehicles. It comes ahead of next month’s COP26 global climate talks in Glasgow which focuses on carbon emission reductions.