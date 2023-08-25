Get 37% Off Dell Latitude Laptop with i7 SoC and Office 2021

If you want to get your hands on a new laptop for a good deal, now is the time to do it. Not only can you get this laptop for a direct price of 37%, but you also get Microsoft Windows included, giving you one of the most cutting-edge and incredible Dell laptops along with the official Microsoft Office software.

An excellent discount has been revealed for the Latitude Laptop, one of the well-known entry-level laptops from Dell, so you can get your hands on it right now for a look of this new laptop.

This brand-new Dell Latitude laptop usually sells for roughly $720, but right now, you can get it for as little as under $500. What is holding you back from taking advantage of this offer and looking at the features and specifications of this new laptop?

Dell Latitude on Sale: Get This Laptop for Under $500!

With these incredible ongoing discounts on this laptop, you can get your hands on a Dell Latitude, one of the entry-level laptops, for an incredible savings.

As we previously mentioned, this new Dell Latitude laptop typically sells for roughly $720, but right now, you can get it for considerably less, plus you’ll also get lifetime access to Microsoft Windows 2021.

Regarding the price, the current going rate for this new Dell Latitude is roughly $449.99, which is a fantastic deal given the features it has. This laptop is available through the Lifehacker website.

As a result, if you’re considering purchasing this laptop, let’s look at its features and characteristics to determine whether it’s worth $449.99 or not.

Dell Latitude Laptop – What does it feature?

Dell‘s Latitude line of laptops has entry-level features out of the box, but you don’t have to get it wrong because you can get this laptop with an amazing set of features.

This new laptop has been powered by the most recent Intel Core i7 processor, which is again combined with a faster and more efficient RAM of up to 16GB, and you can also get Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, which will be running over the faster and more efficient SSD storage of 512GB.

The Microsoft Office 202 suite, which includes wonderful programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, is actually included with this laptop.

NOTE: Before you move ahead and click that checkout button to get this laptop, we would like to share with you that this new Dell Latitude laptop’s refurbished version is what it’s selling for this discount.

But, you don’t have to worry as this laptop is a Graded Refurbished product, You will be getting this laptop in a newer condition which won’t have any noticeable scratches and also you will be getting this laptop for almost in a new condition, so definitely this new laptop is something which is quite a steal deal for you to go with.

Conclusion

Buy Dell Latitude Laptop for $449.99

Source: Life Hacker

