Get 50% Off on iLive CushXL Air Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Walmart!

If you are someone who loves getting cheap deals for this year, then here we have got you covered with something which might right sort of deal for you and can help you get a new gadget for a great price.

It’s nothing but it’s the new iLive CushXL Air Portable Bluetooth Speaker which is now selling for the biggest ever discount and selling by 50% off.

iLive CushXL Air Portable Bluetooth Speaker is now selling for 50% off in Walmart

Walmart is among the major e-commerce-based giant who has been known for providing the best deals and discounts on many products ranging from smartphones to tech gadgets and other electronic appliances as well.

As of now, many deals are running on the Walmart website and the deal which has managed to take the attention of the buyers is the deal on this portable Bluetooth speaker where you can get a discount of 50% off, where the portable speaker is usually sold for around $54.0 is now selling for a direct 50% off that brings down the price to just $22.

To give you a hint about the product details, the product page for the Bluetooth speaker, shares:

“The Bluetooth wireless connectivity and durable design come together for a speaker that’s as functional as it is unique.”

“Life is better with music! Use this wireless speaker to create a playlist for your adventures so you can enjoy the moment.” the product details said.

iLive CushXL Air Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Specification and Features

Talking about the specification and features of iLive CushXL Air Portable Bluetooth Speaker in depth. The Bluetooth speaker comes with the latest connectivity features and you will be getting the support for faster pairing with the help of Bluetooth 5.0 connect.

The speaker also comes with a speaker which supports upto 4-ohm audio output and not only that but infact you also get a Shock absorbing cover wrapped around the speaker which makes it a great deal if you looking for a new Bluetooth speaker which you can take it along for a long adventures and trips.

To get you in the party, you will also get the support Color Changing effects with around 7 LED modes also it comes with the support for IP6X Waterproof and actually can float on the water surface, thanks to the shock-absorbing coating which make the speaker floatable.

There are a few other Bluetooth speaker features like Party Plus mode which allows you to connect two Bluetooth speakers all together at the same time. To play your favorite, you can either connect your device via Bluetooth or you can also use a MicroSD card too.

On the charging side, first, you will be able to charge the speaker via the USB Type-C port and the speaker supports a wireless connectivity range of up to 60 feet. Moving on to the battery side, you will be able to charge the Bluetooth speaker from 0 to 100 in just 3.5 hours and the speaker can last for up to 25 hours at 50% volume and 12.5 hours when it’s kept to 100% volume.

Conclusion – Should you buy iLive CushXL Air Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Therefore, should you buy the iLive CushXL Air Portable Bluetooth Speaker? Absolutely! For anyone who wants to carry their music with them everywhere they go, this speaker is a no-brainer because to its cheap pricing, tough build, waterproof capabilities, and impressive battery life. Don’t pass up this chance to improve your listening experience without spending a fortune. The iLive CushXL Air is here to provide the soundtrack for your upcoming adventure.

