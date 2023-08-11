US Implements Investment Ban in Chinese Tech Sectors

The Biden administration plans to restrict certain American investments in China’s quantum computing, advanced chips, and artificial intelligence industries. This move aims to prevent the Chinese military from acquiring American technology and funding. The President, Joe Biden, announced a fresh executive order scheduled to be effective next year. Under this order, companies will be obligated to inform the government about their investments in these three key Chinese sectors. This decision will primarily impact private equity, venture capital firms, and U.S. investors involved in collaborative projects with Chinese counterparts.

A high-ranking U.S. government official has announced plans for the development of a “very targetted” program. This initiative will concentrate on three specific sectors, aligning with the administration’s broader strategy of implementing technology-related actions targeted at China.

The official claimed, “We want to provide bright-line guidance on what is prohibited and separately what is notified.” Biden has emphasized the potential “significant national security risks” posed by technological advancements in various sectors. He expressed concerns that these advancements could lead to the development of advanced weapons and the ability to break cryptographic codes used by intelligence agencies for data protection.

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Executive Order and Chinese Response in the Tech Arena

This executive order is the latest in a series of measures aimed at restricting Chinese access to cutting-edge technology, following what U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan has referred to as a “small yard, high fence” approach.

In response, Beijing has argued that these U.S. actions are intended to hinder China’s own technological progress. China’s commerce ministry conveyed its “serious concern” about the executive order, asserting that it goes against the principles of fair competition and a market economy that the U.S. typically champions. Beijing also stated its intention to retain the right to take appropriate countermeasures.

A second U.S. official stated that the directive aims to safeguard American security in a “narrowly targeted manner, while upholding our longstanding commitment to open investment.”

Venture capital and private equity firms, including notable names like Sequoia China, GGV, and Coatue, have invested substantial sums in Chinese tech enterprises over the past couple of decades. Their investments have fueled the growth of nearly every major tech corporation, from ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, to DJI, a prominent drone manufacturer.

This action has the potential to impede efforts to revive high-level dialogue, which experienced a setback when a suspected espionage balloon drifted over the United States earlier this year. During the G20 summit in Bali last October, President Biden and President Xi Jinping agreed to work toward stabilizing relations and ensuring that competition does not escalate into conflict.

The U.S., in collaboration with its allies, has been working on establishing consensus regarding the necessity of limiting investments in China. However, this endeavour has been complex due to concerns from other nations that the U.S. approach might be excessive. Some countries are constrained by their own domestic laws, adding to the complications.

International Response and Domestic Debates Surrounding U.S. Investment Regulations in China

U.S. officials hope that some nations will follow suit once they take the lead. Yet, even among close allies, there seems to be hesitation. Privately, Japanese officials have indicated that Tokyo has no plans to amend the laws governing investments in China.

Nonetheless, U.S. officials have stated that the UK, Germany, and the European Commission have shown interest in developing similar investment regulations for outward investments. Critics from the Republican party have voiced their disapproval, arguing that the order should encompass a broader scope. Nikki Haley, a contender for the GOP presidential race, referred to it as “not even a half measure.”

Another official from the U.S. mentioned that the administration’s attention is directed towards private equity and venture capital. The reason behind this focus is the potential for these entities to connect Chinese groups with other technology firms and experts. The official emphasized that the objective is to tap into the intangible advantages, as China’s requirement for monetary investment is limited.

Emily Kilcrease, a technology expert at the CNAS think-tank, expressed that this approach represents an initial stride towards reducing risks associated with China. However, she acknowledged that there may be dissenting opinions, some criticizing the strategy for not encompassing a wider scope. Kilcrease noted that the timeframe allocated for formulating a definitive rule based on the order allows room for potential adjustments.

