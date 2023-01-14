Get iPhone 13 for massive discounts via Flipkart and Amazon

If you’ve been looking for a new phone, namely a new flagship for this year, we’ve found a fantastic deal for you during this season’s sale.

Those who are not aware! Amazon and Flipkart have announced their new season deals for this year, and there will be many items on sale.

In terms of sales, Apple currently has a fantastic flagship phone, the iPhone 13 Series, that has been selling at the best-ever discounts and has now reduced the cost of these flagship phones to the lowest-ever pricing. So, how can you benefit from such deals right now? Let’s take a look at the most recent Amazon and Flipkart discounts.

Apple iPhone 13 Series Deals on Flipkart and Amazon

So, if you’ve been wondering what fresh deals Amazon and Flipkart offer for this season’s sale. However, it has been reported that both of the titans have not verified the cost and have instead kept it a secret until the sales begin.

As of today, it has been reported that the season sale will begin officially on January 15th, with both giants presenting Amazon Great Indian Festival Sales and Flipkart Big Saving Day Sales.

If we go to the websites, we can observe that Amazon is guaranteeing the best discount for this deal. And, if we go at the Flipkart website, we can see that it has been plainly stated that Flipkart would be taking a step forward by delivering excellent prices on the latest iPhone models as well.

The latest iPhone models are the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, for which the company has promised to offer the lowest-ever retail price.

Buyers will have a good possibility of getting their hands on the newest new Apple iPhone 14 series at a price comparable to the one-year older iPhone 13 series. As of present, Flipkart reports that the iPhone 13 series would be priced between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 65,000.

Apple also provides discounts for iPhone 13 series

Aside from Amazon and Flipkart, we also have Apple’s retail section, which has pledged to offer discounts this year.

According to the official listing, the smartphone will be discounted by up to Rs. 8,900, and the price of the smartphone, which was previously set at Rs. 69,900, will now be available for an offer price of Rs. 60,999.

Conclusion – Should you go for iPhone 13 or iPhone 14

If you are eager to get your hands on the new iPhone this year, we strongly advise you to wait, as we already stated that the cost for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series would be identical at some time in Flipkart.

So, wouldn’t it be amazing to receive a new flagship phone released in 2022 instead of a 2021 flagship phone, and at a similar price?