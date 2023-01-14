Along with Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and MacBook lineups, we also have Apple’s AirPods range, which has become well-known and has seen an increase in sales year after year. But how does it sound if you receive a new pair of Apple AirPods for just $99? Yes, it appears that Apple has plans to release a new set of budget-friendly AirPods for as little as $99.

So, what can we anticipate from Apple’s new TWS AirPods, which will be released in such a low price range? So, does this imply that Apple will compromise on the features and specifications that we typically see in a flagship premium pair of AirPods?

Well, it appears that Apple has been exploring methods to make the low-cost AirPods come with a robust set of functions. Let’s take a closer look at what Apple’s new budget-friendly AirPods might include.

Apple AirPods for $99 to be launched in 2024

It has been reported that two new AirPods would be released in 2024, including normal and budget-friendly AirPods, as well as a top-end flagship AirPods Max.

But, hey, if you’ve been waiting for a new pair of earbuds in 2024, it’s been stated that this pair of affordable AirPods will make their way to debut somewhere in the second quarter of 2024, so maybe we’ll see these new earbuds at the official Far Out event in 2024.

We also have a piece of leaked information from a prominent Apple insider named Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims that the Cupertino company is planning to begin mass manufacturing of the AirPods next year.

What is the expected specification?

When you consider Apple creating budget-friendly earphones that will cost so little, there is a risk that we will see significant compromises, isn’t it?

But, hey, it doesn’t appear to be true! Apple will continue to promote the inclusion of premium features like as dedicated noise canceling and a dedicated new processor designed just for powering these low-cost earbuds.

Also, in terms of appearance, it has been stated that we will see the same old design that we have seen every year within the AirPods series. As a result, there will be no modification in the design factor.

What is Apple aiming for when it comes to launching budget-friendly AirPods?

Apple is planning to debut these new budget-friendly AirPods only to focus on the budget-friendly AirPods category, which is now dominated by Android earbuds vendors like as OnePlus and Samsung. Apple’s entry into this market will undoubtedly spice up the overall budget-friendly earbuds rivalry.