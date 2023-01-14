When it comes to traveling, there is an undeniable necessity for a bag that can assist you in visiting new areas without difficulty.

Throughout the years, we have seen numerous backpacks come to market, but now, if you go ahead and hunt for a wonderful bag, you will find many backpacks accessible in the market.

But, what will work best for you? Isn’t it exhausting to try to locate the best option for you? So, we’ve got you covered with a detailed review of this new backpack from Urban Armor Gear (UAG), the new STD. Issue 24-Liter bag. And this bag is everything you need to meet all of your requirements.

Review: Urban Armor Gear (UAG) STD. Issue 24-Liter Backpack

As previously stated, many backpacks have been released in recent years, but when it comes to finding a bag that can provide a great set of comforts as well as a good space to stuff your items while also utilizing high-quality clothing and stitching, we believe and see that the UAG Standard Issue 24-Lite Backpack is a great option for you to consider.

Well, there may be a few readers who are unfamiliar with the brand, UAG. So, before we get into the evaluation and specifications, let’s start with a little introduction to the brand.

About UAG (Urban Armor Gear)

UAG, which stands for Urban Armor Gear, is a product manufacturing company where smart engineers collaborate to create daring items.

These daring items are mostly aimed at enthusiasts who participate in adventurous activities.

UAG is founded in California, and the brand has gradually extended to other nations throughout the world.

What goods are included under UAG’s branding?

UAG began by developing robust and extremely efficient smartphone covers. These robust cases have been designed primarily to safeguard the smartphone during adventurous activities. After garnering a lot of popularity, the firm gradually expanded its product portfolio to include backpacks, iPad cases, AirTag Cases, Apple Watch cases, and AirPods cases.

That was all about the UAG brand, now let’s go back to the new UAG STD bag.

What does this UAG STD. Issue 24-Liter BackPack feature

So, what features does this UAG STD. Issue 24-Lite Backpack have? These new UAG backpacks have been meticulously built with a robust and clamshell-shaped body, as well as engineers have gone forward with distinctively developed ergonomically molded cushioning that may give the best comfort.

This backpack also contains improved weather-resistant materials and a designated laptop side for access to computers with 16-inch screen size. In addition, you receive a pass-through strap for attaching to luggage.

In addition, the bag comes with several dividers that may be utilized to organize a variety of objects. In addition, this backpack has a maximum capacity of up to 24 liters.

The backpack is offered in two hues, including an Orange backpack and a Black backpack.

UAG STD. Issue 24-Liter Backpack – Price

Now, let’s talk about the pricing, so the new UAG STD. Issue 24-Liter Backpack has been priced at a premium tag of Rs. 7,999 and you can buy it via the Amazon India platform.