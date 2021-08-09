How to Get the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate using WhatsApp

The Government of India is taking significant steps to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to Indian citizens. Earlier this year, the government developed a WHO-backed WhatsApp chatbot to offer individuals up-to-date Coronavirus information. The administration has now made it easy for people who have been vaccinated to download their COVID-19 vaccination certificates through the use of the MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot.

So, in this blog post, we’ll demonstrate to you how to use WhatsApp to download your vaccination certificate step-by-step.

Prerequisites to download your COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate using WhatsApp

Before we get into the instructions, keep in mind that you’ll need to add the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot to your WhatsApp address book. Before continuing, save the phone number +91-9013151515 to your address book. To make things easier, we recommend storing it as the MyGov WA Chatbot.

It’s also interesting to note that in order to download your certificate through the WhatsApp chatbot, you’ll require to receive at minimum one shot of any Coronavirus vaccine approved in India. So, now that we’ve acclaimed all the prerequisites, how about we get started on the steps?

How to Get the Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp

Step 1: On your smartphone, launch WhatsApp. Using the WhatsApp ‘Start New Conservation Button’, look for the phone number you saved before and launch a new conversation.

Step 2: Type “Download Certificate” in the dialogue box and send the message to begin the sequence of acquiring your COVID-19 vaccination certification on WhatsApp.

Step 3: Your registered phone number will thereafter receive an OTP (One-Time Password).

Note: If you have your information registered on the Cowin portal under a separate phone number, the chatbot will not permit you to download the certificate from that number. In such a scenario, you’ll need to enter the phone number associated with your name to receive fresh OTP.

Step 4: Now, in the message box, enter the OTP to continue.

Step 5: Select a Member whose Vaccination Certificate COVID-19 you wish to download in the WhatsApp message box, providing the appropriate serial number.

Step 6: The chatbot will then message you a PDF of the valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate for download on your smartphone in the WhatsApp message box.

Alternatively, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate can be obtained through the Cowin portal as well as the Aarogya Setu app. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, there are a number of resources that can help you schedule a vaccination appointment at a location near you.