Gitanjali Rao is TIME Magazine’s First Kid of the Year 2020

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
“Observe, brainstorm, research, build and communicate.” That is what the brilliant young scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao stated in a zoom call from her home in Colorado, during a break in her virtual schooling when asked about her process by actor and activist Angelina Jolie.

Only 15 years of age, Rao has been chosen from a field of in excess of 5,000 candidates as TIME’s first historically speaking Kid of the Year. She talked about her amazing work utilizing innovation to handle issues going from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying, and about her central goal to make a worldwide network of youthful trailblazers to take care of issues the world over.

