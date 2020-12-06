Spotify’s Wrapped is a brand new feature that gives you total details on all the songs and albums you tuned in to on Spotify this year. Finding your Wrapped story and playlists is simple once you realize where to look, and there are a couple of various methods to get to it. If you wish to see your Wrapped of previous years too, we’ll tell you how to.

It’s that time of year again! With Merry Christmas vibes and New Year lights the all awaited Spotify Wrapped have now rolled out for its beloved users. Spotify users can now not keep keep their fingers in their pockets cause they’re all busy while tapping on the ‘Share on your Story’ for Spotify ‘Wrapped. The new buzz in the feeds are everyone’s top artists, top album, and song of the year. And why shouldn’t they, 2020 was by far the most unpredictable year and not every app out there is pinning users with a badge.

Oh wait! Have you not heard of the Spotify Wrapped yet? Let us tell you, Spotify Wrapped is a feature that Spotify rolls out every year for its users with a compiled database all of your listening data from January 1 to October 31.

The new Wrapped 2020 is different this time. What’s new? The Wrapped is in the format of stories view, just like the story feature on apps like Whatsapp, Instagram, and Facebook.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped story and playlists?

To check your Spotify Wrapped 2020 open your Spotify app on your iOS or Android device and log-in with your account. On the home page, scroll down to the homepage and you will discover the 2020 Wrapped tab. When you tap on the Wrapped icon your Wrapped 2020 will appear on another page.

If you are unable to search for go to the Search tab and look down to locate the Wrapped symbol, or type “2020 Wrapped” and it should be the principal result. In case you’re not an endorser, you can discover general Wrapped 2020 listening information by visiting https://2020.byspotify.com and hitting “Start” on the presentation page.