Highlights on Facebook- how to add, edit or delete story?

You can share your photos, videos and posts with your friends on your profile with Facebook Highlights. You can also add, edit or delete stories of your Highlights on Facebook.

There is almost no smartphone without the app Facebook in it. Facebook is by far the most popular social media network with billions of users who share their lives and emotions through photos and videos and status with their friends. Went out for a brunch with your friends? Put on a story! The stories that users put on their Facebook stay on the profile for a timeline for 24 hours and then expire.

Just like there is the feature of Highlights on Instagram, even Facebook has its Facebook Highlights. With Highlights on Facebook you can pick up any of your expired story from the archived library and make a collection of it with exciting titles and pretty covers to flaunt them on your profile. Think that friend brunch can be a flex to be a highlight? Add it on your Facebook. Facebook provides you add or remove pictures or photos to your highlight collection, check here how to use these features in a few steps.

How to add to your story highlights on Facebook:



Follow these easy steps to add to your story highlights

Head straight to the Facebook applications in your phone. When you are on your News Feeds sections, touch tap on your profile picture present in the top left of your screen. Go down to the list of options and tap on ‘Story Highlights’ and choose on the Add New option. Tap select the stories you will like to add to your highlights and then tap press on ‘Done’. When you are done with all these steps, tap on Save.

edit or to delete your story highlights:

Tap on the Facebook application on your phone. When you are on your News Feeds sections, touch tap on your profile picture present in the top left of your screen. Go down to the list of options and tap on ‘Story Highlights’ and choose on the Add New option. From the list of options, tap on Delete Highlight or Edit Highlight and follow all the instruction your screen gives you.

When you add a story to your to your Highlightsthe last added story in your highlight will appear first. When you have created a customized a story highlights on your facebook