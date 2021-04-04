GMC Hummer EV SUV Debut with LeBron James

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV is known as the beast of EV with all the premium quality and rigid features. Furthermore, the debut of the massive truck was on 3rd April 2021, starring the legend in the Basketball game, LeBron James.

GMC Hummer has been making trucks for 100 years now, and the brand is focused on making the best trucks. The EV SUV truck is no less than the fuel-based truck they earlier manufactured.

Features of GMC Hummer EV

The super truck is available in five price ranges, depending on the features. Where a Basic Hummer EV2 SUV costs $79,995, while the extreme off-road package costs $110,595. Their ranges are 250 and 280 respectively.

Additionally, the available motor battery packs are 2-motor/16-module and 3-motor/20-module. Also, the availability of all versions wouldn’t be the same. The,

Hummer EV2 SUV,

GMC Hummer EV2x SUV,

Hummer EV3x SUV,

GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1,

and Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 extreme package

are going to be available respectively by Spring 2024, Spring 2023, Spring 2023, early 2023, and early 2023.

The premium features of the super-truck include,

350 camera view- Cameras on rear mirrors, front view, back view, below the truck. Military Hummer looks Shackles – Originally used in military Hummer trucks Removable top Three windshield wipers Body Armor – Protects from rocks below the truck Crab walk The rear motor and front motor can be controlled separately Battery- double stacked with wireless cells Rigid manmade-design interior – Not animal-based

The debut

Global vice president of GMC, Duncan Aldred gave his statement, “The GMC Hummer EVs were envisioned to be the most capable and compelling electric super trucks ever,”, he then added, “The new Hummer EV SUV is the next chapter, which will offer many options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles while continuing to encourage them to forge new paths with zero emissions.”

The GMC Hummer supplied its fuel-based cars to the military earlier. So the electric version is equally the super-truck, in fact much faster than fuel-based. It can be used in cities or in mountain areas. Also, the EV SUV is a beast of its own, with power enough to be used in the military.

Trucks usually have more carbon emissions than diesel fuel cars. Additionally, GMC failed in selling for recent past years, until their announcement in 2020 about Hummer EV. Though General Motors is responsible for the marketing and sales of Hummer trucks, the name tarnished for quite some time. With their EV, the sales are expected to pick up in unexpected ways.

Bookings have started, the other details about availability are yet to be released.