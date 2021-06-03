God Of War: Ragnarok Release Delayed To 2022, Game Confirmed For PS4 And PS5

Sony has confirmed a delayed release date for God of War: Ragnarok, doubling its claim that the game will be cross-genre. The games revealed nothing more than a logo and not its title, which had not convinced many that it would launch this year. But when Sony unveiled the game it also announced an ambitious release window for 2021.

PlayStation Studios CEO Herman Hulst suggested in the official PlayStation podcast that the launch of the God Of War: Ragnarok was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made it difficult to access talent for performance recording. In an interview with the PlayStation Blog, the head of Sony Santa Monica Studios said the studio’s developers were affected by limited access to specialized technology and motion capture equipment. Hulst cited the ongoing COVID pandemic as the reason for the delay in the podcast.

"I would like to point out that PS2 gene games are a different beast than consoles like the N64 and PS1, which were underpowered because they could not reach the absolute minimum to represent the world.

GTA 5 is at this time a game of the 7th generation, Fortnite exists on earlier genes and will also exist on Switch. However, Jak & Daxter and Silent Hill 2 are not far behind other graphically improved games from older games. Since God of War is such a popular game on the PS4, it’s good news that Sony isn’t looking to put out a sequel for the PS5 exclusive.

Now it has been confirmed in a PlayStation blog post that the game will be released in PS4 and PS5 versions. Shuman confirmed to fans looking for a next-gen experience that Horizon: Forbidden in the West, God of War 2, and Gran Turismo 7 are cross-gene titles that are released on PS4 / PS5.

“Which makes sense to develop a title for Horizon: Forbidden West, the next God of War, Gran Turismo 7 – also, we will continue to do so for PS4 and PS5. If PS4 owners want to go back and play the PS5 version of the game, they can. Three of the 25 games currently being developed by PlayStation Studios are new IPs, Hulst said.

The game was originally announced for next year but has now been released a year later. Developer Guerrilla Games also revealed that they will share an update on the release date of Horizon: Forbidden West.

The story of the game will change when the aging protagonist Kratos is confronted with Ragnarok, the biggest apocalyptic disaster since the next sequel in 2005. The god of war is one of the hallmarks of Sony’s games, and gamers will certainly have high expectations for the next entry.