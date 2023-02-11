GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani lays off 8% of workforce

The CEO of global web hosting platform GoDaddy, Aman Bhutani, has announced that the company will lay off 8 per cent of its workforce due to increasingly difficult macroeconomic conditions. In an email to staff members on Friday, Bhutani mentioned that every division and numerous levels of the organisation have been impacted, with the majority of affected responsibilities being in the US.

He wrote, “The planned impacts also include ongoing work to more deeply integrate three of our brands, Media Temple, Main Street Hub, and 123 Reg, into GoDaddy.” The group heads of the affected team members invited them to a meeting to discuss the specifics of their transition in terms with the hiring procedures in their area.

”Media Temple customers and team members are already aware of the transition to GoDaddy infrastructure as we work to sunset the brand, and team members will receive a meeting invite today to explain the path forward for them,” Bhutani informed.

Some roles in 123 Reg may not be required longer-term and “we will notify any impacted team members by March 1, 2023”.

In accordance with regional regulations and conventions, the company is providing the impacted employees with a transition package.

This will consist of 12 weeks of paid administrative leave with ongoing core benefit coverage in the US.

According to the CEO of GoDaddy, “leaving team members will also get extended healthcare benefits, two extra weeks of severance every year worked (with a minimum of four weeks), as well as outplacement and immigration counselling to ease their transition.”

As far as layoffs around the world are concerned, more than 336 major companies have fired more than 1 lakh tech workers in less than two months of the new year.Huge tech companies like Google, Meta, Amazon and many others are slacking off employees and accused macro-economic factors for it. In the last one year, tech companies have laid off thousands of employees, where most excused themselves by saying that they over-hired during the pandemic year.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently laid off 18000 employees from Google and took full responsibility of it. Pichai said that it is the macroeconomic conditions that resulted in layoffs. The tech giant’s CEO also said that the company hired extra employees during the pandemic when the consumer usage was at an all time high. Right now, Google layoffs have started in the United States and soon will hit other parts of the world as well, including India. Amazon, Meta and Twitter have cut hundreds and thousands of jobs in the Indian market.