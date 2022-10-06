Google Chrome Has Been Given the Tag of Being the Most Risky Browser of 2022

According to recent reports, Google Chrome has been given the tag of being the riskiest browser of 2022. Only Google Chrome has been tagged this way, out of the many other browsers like Firefox, Safari, etc. Read the entire article to find out the reasons behind this.

About Google Chrome being unsafe

Based on the data provided by the vulnerability database, the browser has had 3o3 vulnerabilities in a period of 10 months which makes it highly unsafe for users. In total, the browser has faced about 3159 vulnerabilities since its existence. It is not the only browser affected by these vulnerabilities but certainly tops the list. After Google Chrome comes Mozilla Firefox with 117 vulnerabilities which makes it the second most vulnerable or risky browser. Third in line comes Microsoft Edge with 103 vulnerabilities in the year the present year. On the other hand, Safari is gaining immense popularity and is the second most used browser in the world. It has the least number of vulnerabilities out of the lot but the app has had a total of 1139 vulnerabilities since its existence.

About Google Chrome

About Safari

