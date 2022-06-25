Google claims that the Slice payments app spies on photos, audio files, and call history

Google has warned users that the Slice‌ app is trying to spy on users’ personal data. Claiming to be an alternative to credit cards, the Slice app claims to be trying to spy on users’ personal data.

Google Play Protect Tool has been identified as a tool that can detect a tool that is stealing users’ data. That tool made it clear that Slice had detected the possibility of stealing users’ data.

Clicking on the notification sent by the slice will take the user to the Play Protect page. Google has revealed that it’s a malicious application that seeks to spy on personal data such as messages, photos, audio recordings or call history.

Users are asked to uninstall the app. On Friday evening Slice’s Android App Update sent a message to users about this from Google Play Protect.

Slice said it investigated the problem Google identified and fixed it within 4 hours. It asked its users who were having trouble reinstalling their app to use version 10.0.7.3 immediately. More than 1 percent of app users are on the older version, and Slice has requested that they update to the latest version.

Slice has already spoken with the country’s central bank. The Reserve Bank of India has recently banned non-banking prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) such as wallets and prepaid cards from loading credit lines on their platforms.

The central bank said non-banking institutions could not load credit lines on themselves. Companies affected by this include Slice and Unicard.

It is currently unknown what caused the warning to go off and if Slice was attempting to snoop on users with its previous upgrade. The business did not specify in their tweet why Google generated an alert. Google has not yet disclosed the cause of an alert being generated.

