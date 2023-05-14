Google Co-founders witnessed their net worth increase by $18 Billion

Google’s co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, have experienced a significant increase in their combined wealth, with more than $18 billion added to their fortunes. This surge in wealth can be attributed to the artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy and the recent unveiling of a revamped search engine by the company. As Google asserts its dominance in the competitive AI field, the stock prices of its parent company, Alphabet Inc., have also experienced substantial growth. This report examines the factors behind the co-founders’ wealth surge and their contributions to Google’s AI advancements.

Larry Page’s Wealth Growth

Larry Page, co-founder and former CEO of Google, witnessed his net worth increase by $9.4 billion in a week, reaching $106.9 billion. This surge in wealth represents his most significant weekly gain since February 2021. Page’s substantial wealth growth can be attributed to his involvement in the AI push at Google and his active engagement with the company in recent years.

Sergey Brin’s Wealth Growth

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, experienced a rise of $8.9 billion in his net worth, reaching $102.1 billion. Like Larry Page, Brin has been actively contributing to Google’s AI advancements and is more involved in the company than he has been in years. His wealth surge is also one of the largest weekly gains he has seen since February 2021.

Google’s AI Advancements

Google announced at its annual developer conference that it would be experimenting with a more conversational search engine and expanding the availability of its AI-powered chatbot. These developments have contributed to the company’s dominance in the increasingly competitive AI field. The positive response from the market is evident in the 8.6% surge in Alphabet Inc.’s stock over the course of two days, followed by a 1% increase in New York on Friday.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin as Major Gainers

Both Larry Page and Sergey Brin have emerged as prominent beneficiaries of the AI boom, with each adding over $22 billion to their wealth. As a result, they currently rank as the eighth- and ninth-richest individuals in the world, respectively. Their active involvement in Google’s AI initiatives has significantly contributed to their wealth growth.

Eric Schmidt’s Involvement and Wealth Growth

Eric Schmidt, Google’s former CEO, has also benefited from the AI boom. With investments in numerous AI startups and a steadfast commitment to accelerating research, Schmidt has seen his net worth rise by $1.8 billion in a week. Schmidt remains the third-largest individual shareholder of Alphabet, with the majority of his $23.6 billion fortune tied to the company.

The co-founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, have experienced a substantial increase in their wealth, amounting to over $18 billion, primarily driven by the AI frenzy and the unveiling of a revamped search engine. Google’s advancements in AI technology, including the implementation of a more conversational search engine and the broader availability of its AI-powered chatbot, have contributed to the company’s dominance in the competitive AI field. With Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Eric Schmidt actively involved in driving Google’s AI initiatives, the company is well-positioned for continued success in the evolving technological landscape.

Comments

comments