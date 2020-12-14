Google down- twitter memers upgrading their game up!

2020 couldn’t be more 2020ier! With all that happened during this year, here’s another shock. The most unpredictable year also took Google down. Google services which are bread and breath for millions of people out there, stopped working.

Google applications including YouTube, Gmail and Docs suffer rare outage, with users unable to access services https://t.co/TjWbZdKBAO — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 14, 2020

In the pandemic world where everything including online classes to meeting with clients runs on the internet, Google service going down really did make an impact. While the Google people were busy fixing the issue with the world at a standstill, Twitter on the other hand was flooding with hilarious memes.

The most common meme- ‘When you google why is google down’?

In 2020 even @Google can go down!💻

Sorry for all those who are trying to Google 🔍 what happenend to Google!😂#googledown #Google pic.twitter.com/XaGuGBrwiZ — Apaar Vashishtha (Appy) (@ApaarAppy) December 14, 2020

Me searching ‘why is google down’ on Google:#googledown pic.twitter.com/WiYEPlfTc0 — Akshit Photography-Wedding Photographer in Indore (@AkshitPhoto) December 14, 2020

The issue became known when around 5:12 PM in India, individuals began discussing Google and YouTube being down. It is also believed likewise affirmed the blackout, and this advanced the free for all among many.

Waking up and realising that I had slept through a flood of chats on how amazing the Google outage was.. #GoogleDown. @rahulkashyap411 pic.twitter.com/8xDHFIhUGD — Gayathri Raman (@RamanGayathri) December 14, 2020

Other Google services like Youtube, Gmail also were not working properly.