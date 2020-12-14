Log In Register
How to create a bootable USB drive with easy steps?

Priyanka Chaubey
Know how to create a bootable USB drive in easy steps.

A Bootable USB drive can only bring you help. In most of the cases of wanting to install or repair an operating system for your computer, A bootable USB drive can help you save time and extra effort. There are two ways to create a bootable USB drive-

The easy way to create a bootable USB drive

source- groovypost

There always is an easy way which comes with a turn on the main journey. You can easily create a bootable USB drive by following these steps-

  1. Download Rufus. You can get it easily after following this link- https://rufus.ie/.
  2. When you have downloaded Rufus, Click to open rufus.exe.
  3. Make sure you plug-in your USB after the user interface of the software launches.
  4. Once you are through with the last process, from all the options click on ‘Create a bootable USB drive’ and select an ISO image from the drop-down menu that appears.
  5. To install the Windows ISO that you want to click on the button next to the dropdown.
  6. The final step is to click on ‘Start’ and wait while the software creates the bootable USB drive.

This is it! Following these steps will let you create a bootable USB drive so that you can fix repair or install new windows anytime you want anywhere you need.

The hard long way to have a bootable USB drive

There is absolutely no problem if you don’t want the trouble of installing external software in your system. You still have a way to have a bootable USB drive. It’s a little more time and effort taking than the previous one but anyhoo! Here you go-

  1. The first step is to make certain that your USB drive is plugged in
  2. Next, search for the Command Prompt as an administrator and open it.
  3. After this, the next step is to launch the disk management utility using CMD (Command Prompt) – type in diskpart and hit enter to carry out the same procedure.
  4. Later this step, type in the list disk and hit enter, this will help you to display the connected disks that are available.
  5. The next step is to select your USB drive. Do it easily by typing select disk # after that hit enter . Do not forget to replace the # with your disk number.
  6. Clean the USB drive with one easy step- Type clean in the box and then press Enter.
  7. The next step is to create a bootable partition. To do this you have to type create partition primary and then press enter.
  8. Later you will be required to select the partition that you created in the previous step. Type in select partition 1 to do the same.
  9. Type active and then make sure to press Enter.
  10. Your next step is to format the USB drive – to do so all you have to do is just type in format fs=fat32 and then press enter.
  11. You’ll now need to assign your USB drive a letter, to do that, just type in assign
  12. Lastly, copy all the Windows 10 files and paste them inside the USB drive. (You can copy the files by extracting an ISO or copy it from a Windows 10 disk).

 

 

 

