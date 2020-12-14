How to create a bootable USB drive with easy steps?

Know how to create a bootable USB drive in easy steps.
A Bootable USB drive can only bring you help. In most of the cases of wanting to install or repair an operating system for your computer, A bootable USB drive can help you save time and extra effort. There are two ways to create a bootable USB drive-
The easy way to create a bootable USB drive
There always is an easy way which comes with a turn on the main journey. You can easily create a bootable USB drive by following these steps-
- Download Rufus. You can get it easily after following this link- https://rufus.ie/.
- When you have downloaded Rufus, Click to open rufus.exe.
- Make sure you plug-in your USB after the user interface of the software launches.
- Once you are through with the last process, from all the options click on ‘Create a bootable USB drive’ and select an ISO image from the drop-down menu that appears.
- To install the Windows ISO that you want to click on the button next to the dropdown.
- The final step is to click on ‘Start’ and wait while the software creates the bootable USB drive.
This is it! Following these steps will let you create a bootable USB drive so that you can fix repair or install new windows anytime you want anywhere you need.
The hard long way to have a bootable USB drive
There is absolutely no problem if you don’t want the trouble of installing external software in your system. You still have a way to have a bootable USB drive. It’s a little more time and effort taking than the previous one but anyhoo! Here you go-
- The first step is to make certain that your USB drive is plugged in
- Next, search for the Command Prompt as an administrator and open it.
- After this, the next step is to launch the disk management utility using CMD (Command Prompt) – type in diskpart and hit enter to carry out the same procedure.
- Later this step, type in the list disk and hit enter, this will help you to display the connected disks that are available.
- The next step is to select your USB drive. Do it easily by typing select disk # after that hit enter . Do not forget to replace the # with your disk number.
- Clean the USB drive with one easy step- Type clean in the box and then press Enter.
- The next step is to create a bootable partition. To do this you have to type create partition primary and then press enter.
- Later you will be required to select the partition that you created in the previous step. Type in select partition 1 to do the same.
- Type active and then make sure to press Enter.
- Your next step is to format the USB drive – to do so all you have to do is just type in format fs=fat32 and then press enter.
- You’ll now need to assign your USB drive a letter, to do that, just type in assign
- Lastly, copy all the Windows 10 files and paste them inside the USB drive. (You can copy the files by extracting an ISO or copy it from a Windows 10 disk).