How to create a bootable USB drive with easy steps?

A Bootable USB drive can only bring you help. In most of the cases of wanting to install or repair an operating system for your computer, A bootable USB drive can help you save time and extra effort. There are two ways to create a bootable USB drive-

The easy way to create a bootable USB drive

There always is an easy way which comes with a turn on the main journey. You can easily create a bootable USB drive by following these steps-

Download Rufus. You can get it easily after following this link- https://rufus.ie/. When you have downloaded Rufus, Click to open rufus.exe. Make sure you plug-in your USB after the user interface of the software launches. Once you are through with the last process, from all the options click on ‘Create a bootable USB drive’ and select an ISO image from the drop-down menu that appears. To install the Windows ISO that you want to click on the button next to the dropdown. The final step is to click on ‘Start’ and wait while the software creates the bootable USB drive.

This is it! Following these steps will let you create a bootable USB drive so that you can fix repair or install new windows anytime you want anywhere you need.

The hard long way to have a bootable USB drive

There is absolutely no problem if you don’t want the trouble of installing external software in your system. You still have a way to have a bootable USB drive. It’s a little more time and effort taking than the previous one but anyhoo! Here you go-