Google launches Wear OS 3 with support Snapdragon Wear 4100 or higher chips

Google’s wearable operating system, Wear OS 3.0, is the most recent version. It’s one of the most important updates to the platform to date, and it’ll be available later this year.

Wear OS 3 is now available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Wear OS, formerly known as Android Wear, was not always seen to be the most user-friendly platform. Things look to be changing now, though. Google and Samsung have collaborated to develop a new Wear OS. With the acquisition of Fitbit, Google has been able to further enhance its software.

Since this new version will differ from the present Wear OS experience, most current smartwatches, including those powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor or earlier, will not receive the upgrade.

Only devices equipped with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC or later are expected to be able to update to the new OS. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 was the most important wearable processor improvement in years. As a result, this performance disparity is undoubtedly one of the primary reasons why Wear OS 3 is outperforming earlier smartwatches.

Smartwatches that work with Wear OS 3

Google has even disclosed some of the applications and tiles that will be accessible when the most recent version of Android is released.

YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Pay are among the apps available. Apart from the applications, several of Google’s most popular Tiles are being updated. There’s the weather, the alarm clock, the handwashing timer, Google News, and Google Calendar, to mention a few.

A new task switcher will also be available, allowing users to quickly cycle between in-use apps by double-tapping a navigation button on the side of the watch. The home screen will be able to display app icons that are presently running in the background.

With Fitbit on board, the next Wear OS will be far more health and fitness-focused than previous versions. The platform will include a Fitbit app with features such as Active Zone Minutes.

Wear OS is currently available on the Galaxy Watch 4, thus it is technically possible. However, the upgrade will be accessible for current smartwatches later in 2022.

The platform’s user interface will be comparable to that of Android, which is one of the most notable contrasts. OEMs will be able to customize the UI to give their smartwatches a unique look.

That would also help smartphone makers by permitting them to match UI components to their devices for a more seamless experience. Samsung was the first to show this with One UI Watch, and we should expect other smartphone makers to follow suit.

