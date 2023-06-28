Google lays off staff at its mapping app Waze

On Tuesday, the Alphabet-owned search engine behemoth notified that it is snipping jobs at its mapping app Waze as it looks forward to a merger with the app’s advertising system with Google Ads technology, without giving details on the number of employees affected by the layoffs.

In a statement, Waze confirmed the layoffs to The Verge. “Google remains deeply committed to growing Waze’s unique brand, its beloved app and its thriving community of volunteers and users,” Caroline Bourdeau, Waze’s head of PR, said in the statement. “In order to create a better, more seamless long term experience for Waze advertisers, we’ve begun transitioning Waze’s existing advertising system to Google Ads technology. As part of this update, we’ve reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetization and are providing employees with mobility resources and severance options in accordance with local requirements.” We’ve asked Bourdeau for details about how many employees will be laid off.

The layoffs are happening a few months after Google said it would be combining Waze into the Geo team, a group that also includes products like Google Maps, Google Earth and Street View. At the time, Google wasn’t planning layoffs as part of the change, The Wall Street Journal reported. Google has been moving to reduce costs amid slowing demand last year for digital advertising, which fuels the company’s revenue. In January, Alphabet said it would cut approximately 12,000 jobs, more than 6% of its global workforce. The company in April reported first-quarter sales that were higher than estimates on stronger-than-expected advertising sales for search and the YouTube video site.

