Google Pay officially rolls out Hinglish support for iOS and Android users

News from this week specified a new update Google’s Google Pay payments outlet. One of the most used UPI based payment app in India is all set to come up with the support for the Hinglish language. Hinglish, widely used in India, is sort of a hybrid language mainly made up of the elements of English and Hindi.

Notably, this news regarding language support came with the announcement from Alphabet Inc’s Google at the company’s India event. In the announcement, the search giant informed of the support for additional languages in India, announcing various India centric features. Essentially, these new features included the introduction of the Hinglish language support on the app.

Last year itself, Google went on to make the announcement for the support for languages. Finally, it is now going ahead to roll out the provision to all its users, whether iOS or Android ones. With the provision for Hinglish, users would have the ability to read Hindi in the English transcript on the UPI-based Google Pay app.

Moreover, users of the UPI-based app can now migrate to this newly added language with great ease on their Google Pay app on their smartphones. Essentially, the method is pretty much the same as switching to any other language on the payments app from Google.

How can users on Google Pay conveniently switch their default language to the new ‘Hinglish’:

The user must first head to the UPI-based app on their phones. On it, they would be able see their profile photograph or initial of their first name of the top right corner of the home page. The user must then tap on the photograph or initial, and then head to settings through it but tapping the ‘settings’ options As the ‘settings’ menu opens, the user must click on the option saying ‘Personal info’ As they click on ‘Personal info,’ user must then click the option of ‘Language’ In this third step, user must simply select the language of their own preference, i.e. Hinglish if they wish so.

Moreover, as Hinglish enters its list of languages offered, Google Pay currently supports an accumulation of ten different languages. These nine other languages include English (UK), English (US), Bengali, Gujrati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil.

At present, the UPI-based payment app supports essentially six regional languages in India other than English, Hindi and Hinglish: Bengali, Gujrati, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Marathi.