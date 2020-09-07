Google phone app: Brings call recording feature to Xiaomi devices

The call recording feature is very important for all users. But, still, many phone brands don’t provide the feature built-in. Therefore, Google was working on the Google Phone app that could bring the feature to many devices. The pixel lineup by Google was the 1st to receive the feature. Now, many Xiaomi and Redmi users are reporting that they are also getting the recoding option through the app.

Phones that are getting the call recording feature

Seeing the huge demand of the feature, Google has been expanding the reach of its call recording feature to many new devices. Xiaomi and Redmi devices are now getting the app as a pre-loaded part of the device, and users are able to use the call recording option in the app.

Until now, Xiaomi phones sold outside China, India and Indonesia had the Google Phone app preinstalled. But, now phones in these countries are also getting the app as a part of the MIUI software. And Google has started adding the call recording feature to these devices.

Users of Redmi Note 9s, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 9T pro reported that they had seen the feature on their devices. But still, the feature is not constant. Many users have also written if the phone is restarted, the recording option is not visible again. So, it might mean that Google is still testing the feature.

This is a much essential feature for people who have a lot of business or deal talks over calls. Let’s see when it gets ready to be rolled out by Google permanently. Do you use call recording frequently on your Xiaomi device and want a Google phone app update soon? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share with your friends.

