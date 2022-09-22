Amazon Great India Festival Sale – Best Smartwatches under Rs. 5,000 Price Budget

Amazon India has finally announced its biggest sale festival for the season called the Amazon Great India Festival Sale this year. For this sale, we will get to see the e-commerce giant giving tough competition to its competitor e-commerce giant, Flipkart with new discounts and price slashes on products.

Although, if you are looking to get a new technology upgrade for this year and you are specifically planning toward purchasing a new smartwatch enriched with all the features and specifications you need to track your daily routines as well as also track your daily life activities.

Talking more about smartwatches, different smartwatches are coming from various other popular technology brands including Noise, Redmi, Amafit, Fire Bolt, and many other companies. However, if you are looking to make a new upgrade to the latest new smartwatch under the budget of Rs. 5.000 them here we have got you covered with popular smartwatches which will be sold under this price tag:

Amazon Great India Festival Sale – Smartwatches under Rs. 5,000

As we mentioned above, we will get to see new smartwatches coming under the price budget of Rs. 5,000 for this Amazon Great India Festival Sale. Let’s have a deep look into what all smartwatches will be sold under this price budget:

Redmi Watch 2 Lite for Rs. 4,899

First, we have a Redmi watch called the Redmi Watch 2 Lite which comes with a good set of features like a bigger 1.55-inch HD LCD panel and supports over 120 watch faces and also gets the support for 100 plus fitness models too.

On the hardware side, we will get some good health-centric features including an SPO2 monitoring system, heart rate monitor, and also support for Xiaomi Wear and Mi Fitness app to enhance user experience.

Amazfit Bip 3 for Rs. 3,499

Now, we have the next smartwatch coming from Amazfit which is called the Amazfit Bip 3. This smartwatch comes with a bigger screen which is a 1.69-inch display with a coating of 5ATM water resistance and also this smartwatch features around 60 different sports modes too.

This smartwatch also gets the support to track sleep, SPO2, and also heart rate, and stress.

Fire Boltt Visionary for Rs. 4,999

Now, we have another smartwatch coming from Fire Boltt which s called the Fire Boltt Visionary. This smartwatch is also among the smartwatches mentioned here coming with a bigger 1.78-inch AMOLED screen.

This smartwatch also features 100+ different sports models and also comes with a built-in speaker and microphone through which you can attend new calls. This smartwatch also has the coating of an IP68 rating and also an internal storage of up to 128.

Talking more about health-centric hardware, this smartwatch comes with a special SpO2 sensor, heart rate sensor, stress tracking sensor, and also a sleep tracking sensor too.