Google Pixel 6a features leaked online, here are the specs

Last month, Google announced the Pixel 6a smartphone at this year’s I/O. Google just showed off the design and shared a few facts about the phone’s functionality at the event. A Malaysian YouTuber has now produced a thorough hands-on video of the Pixel 6a. The video contrasts the low-cost offering with the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6a Design and Specification leaked

Details about the Google Pixel 6a’s design and specifications have been disclosed. According to the YouTuber, the Google Pixel 6a would have a look identical to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The phone will include a horizontal camera bar with two main cameras.

Even with smaller sensors, the camera bar is not any less prominent than its Pro sister. The smartphone looks to feature a glossy plastic plate on the back.

The Google Pixel 6a’s volume rocker and power button are located on the right side. The SIM card slots are located on the left side, while the USB Type-C charging port and two speakers are located on the bottom. Google has removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 6a, meaning customers will be unable to use standard wired headphones with the smartphone.

The selfie camera will be housed in a punch-hole design on the Pixel 6a. The screen’s bezels are very thin on all sides. The fingerprint sensor is located beneath the device’s display. The security sensor appears to be extremely responsive in the video.

The Google Pixel 6a will include a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a coating of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. The new Google Tensor chipset will power the smartphone. The smartphone will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Android 12 operating system handles the software side of things.

In terms of cameras, the Google Pixel 6a will include a pair of 12MP cameras on the rear. The first will include optical image stabilization, while the latter will have ultra-wide-angle shooting capabilities. The phone will sport an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The 5G-capable device will include dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C connector. A 4,410 mAh 18W quick charging battery will round out the specifications.

Google Pixel 6a Availability and Pricing Details

The Google Pixel 6a will be available on the Google Store on July 21 and in physical locations in the United States on July 28. The tablet costs $449 (about Rs. 35,120) and comes in Black, Mint Green, and Gray / Silver color options.

