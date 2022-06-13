How to install watchOS 9

Apple Inc launched a new software last week at WWDC. The tech giant presented a model of its iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13 for its users. It has also made the developers’ beta version of all these operating systems available for the people who desire to give it a test and it is believed that the public beta version will be launched by October 2022.

If you are one among those who are willing to use any of these freewares developed by the company right now, then we are here to benefit you. This article will give you a drop-by-drop guide on how to install watchOS on your Apple smartwatch.

This new software for the smartwatches launched by the company has considerably avant-garde innovations. Remarking that this operating system will be installed only on Apple Watch 4 or any other new smartwatch launched by Apple apart from this an iPhone with iOS 16 is also mandatory for running watchOS 9 on your gadget.

As for now, this is a developers’ interpretation of the freeware it is assumed to have many problems and bugs. So, the people willing to install watchOS on their gadgets can do it at their own risk.

For installing the operating system one is supposed to be a member of Apple’s Developer program. You can buy it at an annual price of $99. In this guide, we have assumed that you have an iPhone with iOS 16. The after points to pursue are:

You are first advised to back up your smartwatch by backing up your iPhone.

Note: After installing watchOS 9 you can not switch back to watchOS 8. After the backup is completed launch the “Apple developer website” on your iPhone with iOS 16 and tap on the “two-line icon” present at the top-left edge to sign in. Once you finish singing in tap on the two-line icon again and select “downloads” and click on “allow” to download the profile. Click “install” and enter the password of your watch (if any). Comply to the terms and conditions after reading them click on “install” twice. You will receive a notification to restart your watch. When it’s done go back to the Apple Watch App, and select “General” > “Software Update”. Click on “Download and Install” as you see watchOS 9.

Make sure that your smartwatch has a 50% battery (minimum) and that it is kept near your iPhone. If you have put the smartwatch on charging before downloading and installing then you are advised not to take it out until the advanced operating system gets installed.