Google Pixel 6a speculated to launch soon in India hints its Private Testing

Following the release of the Pixel 6 series last year, speculations regarding the more cheap Pixel 6a began to surface, and we have seen a lot of rumors for this budget-focused smartphone since then. According to a recent story, Google has begun testing the anticipated Pixel 6a in India, implying that an Indian launch is imminent.

Does Google begin private testing of the Pixel 6a in India?

A few days ago, respected Indian tipster Mukul Sharma exclusively reported on Twitter that Google has begun serial manufacturing of the Google Pixel 6a in “many Asian nations” before its formal introduction at Google I/O 2022, which is set to begin on May 11. Anyone can see the tweet right in this.

Going to follow up on his initial Twitter, Sharma recently posted (attached) that Google has begun private testing of a new Pixel smartphone in India. Although the identity of the device being tested is still unclear, the insider believes that “there are chances that it might be the Google Pixel 6a.”

[Exclusive] A new Google Pixel smartphone is undergoing private testing in India. Though not entirely sure, there are chances that it could be the Google Pixel 6a.#Google #Pixel6a #GooglePixel6a — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 9, 2022

If this is correct, a Pixel gadget will not be available in India for another two years. The last Pixel gadget to be released in India was the Pixel 4a in 2020. According to sources, while Google may debut the Pixel 6a at its forthcoming event, the smartphone may not go on sale until July 28.

Besides, considering that the device is clearly being secretly tried in India, apparently, Google will deliver the cell phone in extra regions this year. To review, the Pixel 5a was just accessible in the United States and Japan.

In terms of specifications and functionality, the Pixel 6a is expected to use the same Google Tensor chipset as its elder brothers. It is also believed to have the same design as the Pixel 6, but with less powerful cameras.

The pricing is also likely to be significantly cheaper than that of flagship-level devices. The phone may possibly have a fast refresh rate and will ship with Android 12. Other specifics are presently being kept under wraps. Keep an eye out for the Pixel 6a’s formal launch, probably on May 11, to discover more about the smartphone.

