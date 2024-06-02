Google’s Pixel series is gearing up for an exciting release this fall with the Pixel 9 lineup. The upcoming series will include three models: the Pixel 9 (codename Tokay), Pixel 9 Pro (codename Caiman), and the uniquely named Pixel 9 Pro XL (codename Komodo).

A recent leak has given us a detailed look at the specifications of the Tensor G4 chipset that will power these devices, alongside some intriguing benchmark scores.

Unveiling the details for upcoming Google Pixel 9 powered with Tensor G4 Chipset

The Google Tensor G4 chipset is set to be the heart of the Pixel 9 series. This new chipset is an evolution of the Tensor G3 used in the Pixel 8 series, but with several key enhancements. According to the leak, the Tensor G4 will feature an 8-core configuration:

1 Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.1 GHz

3 Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.6 GHz

4 Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 1.95 GHz

This setup promises a balanced performance, aiming to deliver both power and efficiency.

Benchmark Performance

The leak also highlighted the AnTuTu benchmark scores for the Pixel 9 series, providing a glimpse into their performance capabilities:

Google Pixel 9: 1,071,616

Google Pixel 9 Pro: 1,148,452

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: 1,176,410

These scores show a noticeable improvement over the Pixel 8 series, which scored around 900,000. Although the increase isn’t groundbreaking, it does suggest incremental enhancements in performance.

A Modest Upgrade across Google Pixel lineup

The Pixel 9 series’ performance boost is modest compared to the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 chipset. This subtle upgrade might be due to Google’s anticipated switch from Samsung to TSMC for the production of its chips. The Tensor G5, expected to debut in the Pixel 10 series next year, will likely mark a significant leap in performance and efficiency. This strategic decision might explain why the Tensor G4 doesn’t bring dramatic improvements.

The Pixel 9 Lineup

The base model, Pixel 9, is expected to continue Google’s tradition of delivering a flagship experience at a competitive price. It will benefit from the Tensor G4’s performance gains, making it a solid choice for users seeking a balance of features and affordability.

Pixel 9 Pro (Caiman)

The Pixel 9 Pro will cater to users who want a bit more. It will feature enhanced specifications, including potentially better camera capabilities, a larger display, and more advanced features compared to the base model. Its benchmark score of 1,148,452 indicates a performance boost that will appeal to power users.

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Komodo)

The Pixel 9 Pro XL stands out with its unusual name and top-tier specs. Scoring 1,176,410 on the AnTuTu benchmark, it’s set to be the most powerful model in the lineup. This device is expected to include the best of Google’s hardware and software innovations, offering a premium experience for those willing to invest in the highest-end option.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

While the Tensor G4 doesn’t represent a revolutionary upgrade, it does bring incremental improvements. These enhancements include better performance and efficiency, thanks to the refined architecture of the new chipset. For most users, these upgrades will translate to a smoother and more responsive experience, especially in demanding tasks and gaming.

Conclusion

The Google Pixel 9 series, powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset, promises incremental improvements over its predecessor. With three distinct models, there’s something for everyone, from the cost-conscious buyer to the power user seeking the best performance. While the performance boost isn’t monumental, it sets the stage for more significant advancements with the upcoming Tensor G5 and Pixel 10 series.

As we await the official launch this fall, the Pixel 9 series is shaping up to be a solid addition to Google’s lineup. Whether you’re looking to upgrade now or hold out for next year’s potentially groundbreaking Pixel 10, Google’s continued innovation in its hardware and software ecosystems is something to look forward to.