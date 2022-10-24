Google Removes 16 Apps from its Play Store

According to recent reports, Google has removed 16 apps from its play store. These are the apps that reportedly committed ad fraud. They did this by opening web pages in the background while pretending to be a real user. Read the entire article to learn more about this news.

About the apps

These apps that have been removed from the app store were pretending to be real users and were proving to be bad for android users as they led to high battery drainage and use of a lot of data. Before they were removed, they had about 20 million downloads. According to the reports provided by Ars Technica, the apps which have been removed from the play store helped the users perform basic tasks such as visiting a website using a particular link, scanning a QR code, etc, which is why these apps are called utility apps. Quick Note and 8k- Dictionary is some of the apps that have been removed among the 16 of them.

