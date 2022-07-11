SpaceX sends 46 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 into orbit

News this week showed how SpaceX successfully went on to launch 46 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 this week. Elon Musk’s rocket maker sent these 46 satellites to low-Earth orbit on Sunday, July 10. SpaceX’s Starlink currently provides high speed, low-latency broadband Internet all around the world. Globally, its has way over 2,50,000 users.

These 46 Starlink satellites took off to space on Falcon 9 from SLC-4E- Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vanderberg Space Force Base. On its website, the rocket maker further stated how the launch took place at 6:39pm PT on Sunday, July 10 (7:09am Monday IST). Moreover, it took to Twitter to post the link to the live streaming of Falcon 9 launching the 46 satellites to orbit.

This was the sixth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage. Moreover, the booster aided to lift the Earth observation satellite Sentinel-6 Michael Freilic. Additionally, SpaceX specified how it also helped lifting NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, along with three Starlink batches.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9s upper stage deployed 46 of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. Reportedly, this was just 63 minutes following its liftoff, in sync with its plan.

“Deployment of 46 Starlink satellites confirmed,” said on Twitter.

Earlier in July, SpaceX got an authorisation from the US Federal Communications Commission – FCC. This was for the usage of its Starlink satellite internet system in moving vehicles such as aircrafts, boats, cars and trucks. Moreover, it even just came up with a $5,000 Starlink Internet service for oil rigs and premium yachts, along with merchant ships.

According to Musk, this Internet service would come across as one of cheaper options despite it being of ‘premium pricing.’ Reportedly, this new Starlink Maritime service has a download speed of 350 mbps and has the capability to connect yachts and ships in the ocean.

As we know, Starlink is the ambitious project of Elon Musk’s space venture SpaceX to launch a constellation of satellites, thousands in number. Mainly, into low- to medium Earth orbit, for the essential provision of low latency broadband Internet coverage to the Earth underneath.

Currently, SpaceX has over 2,400 satellites in orbit till now. Moreover, it recently boasted about having 400,000 users after coming out of beta testing towards the end of 2021. At the moment, users can avail the Starlink Internet service for a monthly fee of $110, with a one time purchase of the starter kit for $599.