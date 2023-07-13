Google Sued for Secretly Collecting Data to Train AI

In a recent development, a complaint was brought against Google, alleging that the business had secretly stolen a sizable amount of content that millions of Americans had generated and shared online. The training of Google’s generative AI products is stated to be the goal of this alleged heist.

The Clarkson Law Firm filed the action in the US District Court for the Northern District of California accusing Google of illegally obtaining personal information about people without their knowledge or consent. This includes information obtained from websites with a membership model as well as those infamous for storing libraries of works of art and literature that have been pirated.

Google has not yet responded to the issue, but it has previously stated that it trains its AI systems using publicly available data.

According to one of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, “J.L.,” a Texas-based investigative journalist and New York Times best-selling author, Google trained its AI language model, Bard, using a stolen PDF copy of her book. According to the lawsuit, her work is currently freely available on Bard for free, with the AI bot posting verbatim snippets and chapter summaries.

The complaint wants to acquire class-action status, damages for the plaintiffs, and an injunction that would stop Google from using people’s data without their express consent going forward.

The lawsuit claims that Google has used a number of techniques to gather personal data about people without their knowledge or consent. In addition to using tracking cookies and other technologies, these techniques also involve data collection from Google’s own products and services, such as Gmail and Google Search, as well as data scraping from websites and social networking platforms.

The lawsuit also alleges that Google’s data gathering tactics violate a number of laws, including the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA), and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA).

In addition, the lawsuit claims that Google is unfairly and dishonestly using personal data to train its AI models. It contends that Google has not been open and honest about how it collects and uses data, nor has it given users the option to refuse the use of their data for training AI models.

The lawsuit’s ramifications go beyond Google’s legal woes since it raises fundamental concerns about the morality of using people’s data to train AI models. It is more important than ever to make sure that the use of people’s data is ethical and responsible as AI technology develops.

The verdict in this case against Google will likely have a significant impact on how AI is developed and used in the future. A successful lawsuit would force Google to change its data collection methods and put barriers in the way of other businesses that want to gather and use people’s data without their consent.

Additionally, it is anticipated that this action would have a chilling impact on AI development and research. Companies may be less likely to invest in AI developments if they start to worry about potential lawsuits for utilizing people’s data to train AI models.

Without a doubt, the Google lawsuit is a complicated and crucial matter. It raises critical ethical concerns about the use of people’s data to train AI models and has the ability to alter the future landscape of AI development and deployment.

Google is receiving growing scrutiny from regulators around the world, in addition to legal concerns. The European Commission fined Google €2.42 billion in 2022 for breaking the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The GDPR is a comprehensive privacy law that applies to all businesses that handle personal data of persons in the European Union.

The European Commission’s punishment against Google shows that authorities take Google’s data gathering methods seriously. It also serves as a reminder that organizations that collect and use individuals’ data must be transparent in their activities and in accordance with applicable regulations.

While the future of AI is unknown, it is certain that legal and regulatory frameworks will have a substantial impact on the development and use of AI technology. The lawsuit against Google is a watershed moment in the history of artificial intelligence.

