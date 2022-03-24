Google to halt ads that exploit or dismiss Russia-Ukraine war

Alphabet Inc’s Google, from now on, will not extend its help towards apps, websites and YouTube Channels to sell ads. Specifically, beside contents the search giant considers dismissing or condoning the war taking place between Russia and Ukraine. Google’s advertising technology generally aids publishers earn revenue. However, now the search giant pauses ads from coming alongside content that provokes violence and denies tragic occurrences. Broadly, they are targeting these policies to the ongoing war.

Google sent an email to publishers informing them of the policy, which was later reviewed by reporters. The company specified that ads wont appear next to content such as those that indicate that “victims are responsible” for their tragedies. Similarly, content comprising blames towards victims, such as implying that Ukraine is purposely attacking its own people or “committing genocide.” Alongside, the search giant also halts ads that exploit sensitive events, applying the policy to the war.

On the other hand, Senior officials from Russia blame Western media for misreporting the war in Ukraine. The Russians refer to the invasion as a “special operation” targeting at Ukraine’s demilitarisation.

“We can confirm that we’re taking additional steps to clarify, and in some instances expand our monetisation guidelines as they relate to the war in Ukraine,” Google spokesman Michael Aciman said.

On Wednesday, March 23, the news agency Interfax reported that Russia’s communications regulator had Google News. The report stated how the authorities referred to Google News as the ‘aggregator service’ of the search giant. They accused the service of enabling access to what Russia refers to as ‘fake material’ regarding the military ‘operation’ in Ukraine since February 24.

Amidst the war, various significant Western advertising and social media platforms have placed critical payment and content restrictions. The European Union blocked Russian state media outlet ‘Russia Today’ and Sputnik. Meta, TikTok and Youtube had blocked Russian state media in Europe. Meta had also banned these channels from selling ads on Facebook, leading to a retaliation by Putin. Alongside, payment platforms like Apple Pay and Google pay had stopped its services in Russia.

During the first few week of March, Google had announced that they had stopped selling ads in Russia. Previously, Google had blocked the download of the ‘RT’ from its play store in Ukraine. The search giant had blocked the access to the channels on Youtube. Moscow, later on, had requested the search giants to remove restrictions placed on Russian state media.