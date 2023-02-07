Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft

The CEO had earlier hinted the launch of this service during the company’s earnings conference call last week, saying that consumers will be able to use its language models “as a companion to search”.

The unveiling of Bard comes at a time when Google’s flagship search business faces stiff competition from its Big Tech rival Microsoft which reportedly invested $10 billion in the upstart artificial intelligence (AI) research lab OpenAI and plans to access artificial intelligence capabilities through its range of software products including Google rival Bing.

Just like ChatGPT, Bard will give detailed answers to user prompts such as “plan a friend’s baby shower”, “compare two Oscar-nominated movies,” or “get lunch ideas based on what’s in your fridge”.