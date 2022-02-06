Google willing to train in school students to repair Chromebook

Hello, young people! Well, with the title you must have got a little idea about what we would give while you are in school days and also get to learn the basics of electronic repair, especially with Chromebooks? Google is introducing a school Chromebook repair program.

Chromebooks were incredibly popular within classrooms owing to their standardized operating system and ease of management, but the hardware in any educational setting suffers a pounding.

All about new Chromebook repair program by Google

Google’s new repair website provides a guideline for schools on how to build up Chromebook repair facilities, including a designated place for repairs, a front desk for “clients” to drop off damaged devices and identify difficulties, and a skill-tracking board for kids.

Acer and Lenovo are indeed the sole OEMs engaging inside the repair program, and Google has disassembly instructions for certain models available on the Chromebook repair site. The repair directions are excellent, with several precise images and sketches showing the position of every screw and cable, as well as for instructions on creating a USB recovery drive.

The manuals clearly caution that attempting a repair would lose your warranty, although if you still have a warranty, you’re certainly not conducting self-repair.

The site offers no advice about where to acquire components or even what equipment you’ll need for repairs, instead directing schools toward “contact your device manufacturer’s support website” for assistance. The instructions all mostly end at screwdriver work and do not include stuff such as soldering electronics.

According to Google, a school repair program could not only get the schools’ computers back up and running at a low cost but would also teach kids vital repair skills and may even serve as an introduction to an IT career.

What does Google claim about the new program

Google boasts that 50 million students and instructors use Chromebooks, despite making exaggerated statements about the sustainability these computers bring to the table through efficiency and enhanced durability.

According to Google-commissioned research highlighted on the site, its manufacturing partnerships create gear that consumes 46% less energy than competitor devices.

This post was written by John Solomon, VP of Chrome OS, who stated that the business “worked with these same partners to make Chromebook components replaceable, reusable, and securely disposable.”

Some other blog post today from Chrome OS Product Manager Racha Slaoui emphasizes the “newline” of Chromebooks that have been curated into an education-focused portal to assist school IT administrators in their search for suitable Chromebooks.

50M students & educators around the world use #Chromebooks. To repair broken devices sustainably and quickly, schools are creating in-house repair programs—which also teaches valuable IT skills. Join the movement by starting one in your school: https://t.co/C6g5x3lpOS pic.twitter.com/sjuks8k5Iz — Google for Education (@GoogleForEdu) February 3, 2022

Several of the devices on display really aren’t brand new: the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 was released the year before, while the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is a little upgrade over its Windows predecessor.

Here on the software front, so long as even the devices are new, users would receive eight years of Chrome OS security upgrades.

Also Read: