Samsung reveals virtual tigers to market its upcoming Galaxy S22 series

With several leaks behind each other, we already know about everything there is to learn about Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. We’re getting close to the big reveal, with an Unpacked event slated on February 9th.

Samsung’s marketing team is busy working in preparation for the event, unveiling a new “Tiger in the City” campaign to highlight the phones’ low-light photographic ability.

The business has installed 3D billboards in New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, and Seoul that feature a virtual tiger “roaring to life.” According to Samsung’s statement, the 3D tiger is intended to demonstrate the benefits in low-light settings that its next devices would bring.

This promotion is centered on the Lunar New Year, which is known as the Year of the Tiger in China, Japan, Korea, and numerous other Southeast Asian nations. Samsung compares the tiger to the Galaxy S22’s “powerful night vision and brilliant coloration” within advertising.

Early in the year, a source suggested claimed Samsung’s aims will combat Apple like a ‘Tiger,’ using the term as an acronym to represent its plan for 2022.

The company’s mission includes being the leading brand in all of its product categories, increasing its market share in the flagship class, closing the gap with Apple, expanding further with goods such as wireless earbuds, and having a record year in sales.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – Leaks

Thus according to recent reports, the Galaxy S22 Ultra would include a camera arrangement identical to its predecessor. Nevertheless, Samsung may be able to exploit the ISP and AI/ML enhancements in the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPUs to provide better low-light picture and video recording capabilities.

Consumers may have to wait a while to get their hands on a phone, despite the enormous advertising push. Whereas the S22 Ultra is expected to go out on sale shortly just after the Unpacked event, customers of the S22 or S22+ would have to wait until March.

Which phones will Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra compete with?

Definitely, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would be competing against many other flagships smartphones that will be launched this year. Few of the expected flagship smartphones which Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be competing include the latest Apple iPhone 13 series and 14 series, Google Pixel 6 and even Pixel 7 series, and last even OnePlus 10 series comes in the list as the main completion for the smartphone.

