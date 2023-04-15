GPT-5 Not In Works, Open AI to Focus on Improving GPT-4, revealed CEO Altman.

Sam Altman, the CEO of Microsoft-backed company, Open AI which is known for its A.I. chatbot Chat GPT and language models virtually addressed an event at MIT. At the event spoke about the open letter and GPT-5. He stated that Open A.I. has not started with the development of GPT-5 but the company is more focused on the improvement of the current iteration of GPT-4.

The Open Letter

More than 1100 notable signatories have signed an open letter that calls for a pause on the development of Artificial Intelligence. The signatories include Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, and Tristan Harris. The letter points towards the ongoing race to develop AI tools such as Open AI’s Chat GPT, Microsoft’s Bing AI, and Google Bard. The letter expresses fear of the negative consequences of AI development at the current scale, such as widespread disinformation and loss of human jobs to machines. While A.I developers believe that there is no imminent threat from A.I. Even Bill Gates and Richard Socher believe that open letter proposals are impossible to impose.

Sam Altman on the open letter

Sam Altman refuted the claim of the letter that his company was developing GPT-5. However, he agreed with some parts of the letter such as increasing the safety capabilities of the A.I. tools. He also deplored the proposal of the letter to pause the development of A.I. technologies. In his address at the event, Altman said, “I think moving with caution and increasing rigor for safety issues is really important. The letter, I don’t think, is the optimal way to address it,”.

things we need for a good AGI future: 1) the technical ability to align a superintelligence

2) sufficient coordination among most of the leading AGI efforts

3) an effective global regulatory framework including democratic governance — Sam Altman (@sama) March 30, 2023





GPT-5

There have been rumors circulating online that GPT-5 can be in development and it will be the next big thing in the field of A.I. But shutting all the speculations OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, made an announcement that GPT-5, the next iteration of the company’s successful language model, is not in the works.

Altman said that OpenAI is continuing to invest in research and development, but is not currently working on GPT-5. Instead, Altman revealed that the company is focusing on improving the current iteration of its language model, GPT-4.

According to Sam Altman, OpenAI is prioritizing the development of GPT-4 because it believes that there is still significant room for improvement with the current technology. He added that the team is working hard to address some of the limitations of GPT-4, such as its inability to understand the context and generate truly creative responses.

Altman also noted that while OpenAI is not currently working on GPT-5, this does not mean that the company will not develop it in the future. He stressed the need for safety improvements and effective regulatory frameworks for the A.I. technology.

Conclusion

The rumors about the development of GPT-5 had caused a stir in the tech community. Some even speculated that GPT-5 would be capable of passing the Turing test. It is a test that measures a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behavior indistinguishable from a human.

While Altman’s statement of improving the current iteration of its language model, GPT-4, and pushing the boundaries of AI technology are welcomed by the tech community. His announcement of GPT-5 not being in development disappoints the community.

