GPU prices finally sees a dip with its pricing

Nvidia and AMD debuted their newest GPUs a few months ago, and their prices have stayed much higher than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) since then. Due to a lack of GPU supplies, finding your preferred graphics card might be tough, and even if you do, you’ll have to pay far more than the MSRP.

This issue has been hurting the PC gaming community for months, and Indian PC players have resorted to joining up for store email lists in order to receive the most recent GPU pricing updates.

Reasons why GPU prices went up high in 2020

Nvidia’s RTX 30 series and AMD’s RX 6000 series were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown. Due to the shutdown in many parts of the world, the freshly announced GPUs faced significant supply chain issues.

Many would-be buyers were unable to get these graphics cards since they were regularly out of stock at major retailers. What makes matters worse is the industry’s widespread scalping, in which scalpers stockpile GPUs in order to sell them at exorbitant rates to desperate users.

GPUs, along with limited supply and scalping, have become important assets for bitcoin miners. Graphics cards are also essential for mining cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, which increases GPU demand even more.

Finally, since 2020, Ajinomoto Build-up Film (ABF) substrate, which is used in advanced semiconductor production for PC components, has been in short supply. As a result, the graphics card supply has decreased and prices have risen.

The price of a GPU is approaching the MSRP

After several months of poor supply and high prices, the situation with GPUs in India and throughout the world is improving. Potential customers in India have begun to notice a drop in graphics card costs, which may be approaching the MSRP.

The R/IndianGaming subreddit’s u/ArenRaizelus has released a list of popular GPUs and their current prices, which are significantly lower than last year. For example, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti begins at Rs. 66,835 on primeabgb, with an MSRP of Rs. 44,500. While the current price isn’t nearly as low as the MSRP, it’s still a lot less than last year’s Rs. 90,000 price tag.

What’s the new pricing for GPU now

GeForce RTX 3050 from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 22,200) GeForce RTX 3060 from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 29,500) GeForce RTX 3060 Ti from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 35,900) GeForce RTX 3070 from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 44,500) GeForce RTX 3070 Ti from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 53,500) GeForce RTX 3080 from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 62,000) GeForce RTX 3080 Ti from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 1,07,000) GeForce RTX 3090 from Nvidia (MSRP starting at Rs. 1,33,500) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 18,990) AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 26,490) AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 28,275) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 38,990) AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 45,999) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 64,990) AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card (MSRP starting at Rs. 79,990)

