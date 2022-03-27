Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Indian launch tipped for 2nd April – Specifications confirmed

Samsung is on a roll, having lately announced many A-series devices in India. It is now introducing a new M-series handset in the nation, the Galaxy M33 5G. The arrival of the Galaxy M33 5G in India was recently hinted at on Amazon.

The e-commerce site has now announced that the Galaxy M33 5G will be available in India on April 2. Here’s what we know about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G – Expected Specification

According to the Amazon teaser, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be powered by the greatest 5nm CPU. However, it did not provide the processor’s name. According to a recent article (through tipster Yogesh Brar), the Exynos 1280 SoC would power the forthcoming Galaxy phone. Furthermore, the gadget is verified to include up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with the possibility of extra storage expansion through a dedicated microSD card.

Amazon also confirms that the phone will enable Virtual RAM. The gadget will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery and will have 25W rapid charging and reverse charging capabilities. According to the Amazon website, the item will not come with a charger. Aside from that, little is known about the Galaxy M33 5G.

According to recent reports, the phone would include a 6.6-inch LCD display with Full HD+ quality and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will include a quad-camera arrangement on the back panel, with a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

It will include an 8MP camera sensor on the front for selfies and movies. In terms of software, the gadget will run Android 12 with OneUI 4.1. The Galaxy M33 5G is also believed to have a fingerprint sensor on the side and a 3.5mm audio jack for communication.

Expected pricing for Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

For now, there is no word on how much the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will cost in India. Given the characteristics, we anticipate it to be a mid-range device, competing with other companies’ mid-range phones in the same price range.

Virtual RAM support and a large battery will be advantages. In addition, the gadget will be available for purchase on Amazon. It is also announced that it would be available in two color variations throughout the nation.

Launch details for Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

According to the Amazon teaser, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be available on April 2 at 12 p.m. IST. Aside from the launch date, the dedicated homepage on Amazon has also revealed the Galaxy M33 5G’s important specifications.

However, we already know the characteristics of the future smartphone because it was first announced in the worldwide market earlier this month with the Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A23. For those who are unaware, Samsung just launched the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 in India.

