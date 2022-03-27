US poised to release 2.4bn genetically modified male mosquitoes in California

California braces itself as genetically modified male mosquitoes may soon be flying around. This initiative is part of an experiment to counter the expansion of invasive species in a warming climate. In early March, Oxitec, the UK-based biotech firm got the clearance from the EPA for the project. It involves the release of at most 2.4 billion of the genetically modified species through the year 2024. This would act as an expansion of the existing trial in Florida. The trial extends into a new pilot project in the Central Valley of California where the mosquitoes are visibly rising in number.

Oxitec’s mosquitoes would not bite people for these modified ones are male. Their development was through a special protein. This made sure that when they mate with a female mosquito, the only possible offspring would be males that wouldn’t bite. The study targets one of over 3,500 species of mosquitoes, the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Along with it, a dangerous invasive insect that has spread diseases such as Zika, dengue, Chikungunya, and yellow fever.

The organisation hopes that release of these modified creatures would aid in countering the disease spreading species in the state. California has witnessed a significant increase in this particular mosquitoes’ species in the past few years. The serious draught conditions of the state, like low water levels and less rain, has aided in increasing this species’ population. They are clearly now a heightening risk despite not spreading any diseases in the state.

“It does not belong here and it is environmentally disruptive,” said Rajeev Vaidyanathan, irector of US programs at Oxitec, of the Aedes aegypti.

The pilot project will be in collaboration with the Delta Mosquito and Vector Control district in Tulare county. However, it still needs a review from California’s department of pesticide regulation. In turn, the biotech company has already initiated this strain of mosquitoes in Brazil, fresh from Florida Keys’ first-year trial. The firm assured positive results of only the male gene emerging.

Additionally, they are also looking forward to testing the idea in a new, transforming climate. Vaidyanathan assured that though there are a lot questions regarding the results, the extrapolation carried out in Florida would not be possible. Moreover, the EPA gave the assurance that the test was not harmful to humans or the nature. However, the insects must be not exposed near any sources that could be potentially tetracycline as it acts as an antidote.