OnePlus 10 Pro Pricing leaked hinting launch on 31st of March

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in India on March 31. On the same day, the company will also release the Bullets Wireless Z2 earbuds and the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver color. The next OnePlus 10 Pro’s specs have previously been announced by the firm.

Furthermore, the item is verified to be available for purchase on Amazon; however, the business has not revealed any price information. The most recent information has revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro’s cost in India.

Tipped Pricing for OnePlus 10 Pro

The MOP (Market operating price) of the forthcoming OnePlus 10 Pro has been revealed by tipster Abhishek Yadav. According to the source, the OnePlus 10 Pro might start at Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is expected to cost Rs. 71,999.

First sale on April 5, 2022

For the uninitiated, the business would exclude the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option in India. The tipster also mentioned that the phone will go on sale for the first time on April 5. The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in two color options: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest, and can be purchased via Amazon India and the company’s official website. IPL 2022: Jio Cricket Packages Include Disney+ Subscription to Hotstar

Leaked specification for OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will therefore boast a 6.7-inch LTPO-enabled Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In addition, the phone will include a triple camera system that includes a 48MP Sony IMX789 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS capability. In the front, a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor will be housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The phone will run Android 12 OS; however, there is no word on whether it will have OxygenOS or ColorOS 12.1. The Chinese model is supposed to be running ColorOS 12.1, while the global model is said to be running OxygenOS.

A 5,000 mAh battery will also power the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will offer wired charging at 80W Super Flash Charge and wireless charging at 50W. The smartphone will be equipped with 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Conclusion:

According to the rumored pricing, the successor will be somewhat more expensive than the predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro. The latter now has a starting price of Rs. 59,999. The OnePlus 10 Pro, on the other hand, features a revamped camera module supported by second-generation Hasselblad cameras, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and Android 12 OS.

Nonetheless, we recommend that our readers accept the pricing as a tip and wait for the official release. Interested fans may tune in at 7:30 p.m. on March 31 to see the event, which will be live-streamed on the brand’s official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

