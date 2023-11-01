Grab All-new Apple AirPods Pro 2 at a Steal Price

If you are someone who loves listening to music or if you are looking for high-quality earbuds to support your needs, like professional editing, then you can do all of it with this Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are not only among the high-quality earbuds in terms of design and build, but in fact, the AirPods Pro 2 can also be an excellent fit for pro users like video editors for their audio editing purposes.

Getting earbuds is too expensive for the price, and even the AirPods Pro 2 itself is priced on the premium side. Still, now, thanks to the sale happening on Amazon, you get the $250 costing AirPords Pro 2, which comes with a USB Type-C port for as low as below $200; sounds like a steal deal, right? Here, we have covered everything you need to know about this deal and, of course, the earbuds, too.

Amazon Is Selling Apple AirPods Pro 2 for a Huge Steal Deal

E-commerce giant Amazon does offer a lot of steal deals at times, and now the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 is the spotlight deal for buyers.

As the Cupertino giant is now gearing up to become more compatible with Type-C ports due to European Union regulations, the company may have also released a Type-C port version.

And guess what? This Type-C version of Apple AirPods Pro 2 is selling for a discount for this Amazon sale, so you don’t have to worry about the compatibility.

That was about the Type-C part. Let’s now move on to the price side. Initially, as we mentioned, the pricing of Apple AirPods 2 is around $250 for the Type-C version.

But now, with the Amazon discount offers, the price of the Type-C version of Apple AirPods Pro 2 has gone down below $200, where the final price has been set to $189.

Yes, you read it right! It’s $189! You can get your new Apple AirPods Pro 2 for a lower price.

If you still need clarification about whether you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2, here are some points on why you should and why you shouldn’t, and also with a conclusion on buying this new Apple AirPods Pro 2 for this steal deal.

Also Read: AMD Predicts $2 Billion in 2024 Sales with New AI Chip to Challenge Nvidia

Why Should You Consider Buying Apple AirPods Pro 2 in 2023?

There are plenty of reasons why you can consider buying Apple AirPods Pro 2 this year. First and foremost is, of course, the support for the Type-C port.

As Apple has been slowly transitioning to Type-C ports, in the longer run, you may face difficulties in finding accessories supporting Lighting Port, so having this Apple device with a Type-C port is already a plus point.

Not only Type-C port but, in fact, this Apple AirPods Pro 2 also comes with MagSafe support. The next reason you can consider buying this earbud is the software updates, as now Apple has these earbuds in their catalog and is offering software updates on a timely basis.

Another reason why you should consider these earbuds is the specifications you get! These earbuds are the top-end variants where you get all the top-notch features, from Adaptive Audio to Transparency mode.

Not only that, but in fact, AirPods Pro 2 also features advanced improvements in terms of audio playback, ANC, as well as Spatial Audio support too, thanks to its newly developed H2 chipset.

Why Should You Not Consider Buying Apple AirPods Pro 2 in 2023?

There is only two reason that you shouldn’t consider buying Apple AirPods Pro 2 in 2023 which is if you are looking for the latest generation earbuds or if you own an Android smartphone.

We don’t mean that Apple AirPods Pro 2 doesn’t work on Android phones; as the earbuds share Bluetooth connectivity, it is compatible.

However, many Android users having earbuds have shared that Apple’s duly developed AAC (Advanced Audio Codec) needs to work better with Android phones, so there might be compromises in the audio quality of the earbuds for Android users.

This is another reason if you are looking for the latest earbuds, as Apple is already developing the next generation, Apple AirPods Pro 3, which will be released in 2024; readers who want even more improved features can wait. However, waiting for new earbuds and then waiting for them to be listed on sale for a discount will take a lot of time, even a year, so the decision is yours.

Also Read: Adidas Web3 Auctions Limited-Edition Bugatti-Inspired Shoes: A Paradigm Shift in Sneaker Commerce

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you are someone who wants to upgrade a new premium earbuds right now and has a budget of $200 and below, then this is an amazing steal deal you should have a look into.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro 2 here