Grammarly’s Tone Detector Feature Is Currently Available On Android & iOS

We all need/prefer writing help tools, whether we’re screenwriters, playwrights, bloggers, or journalists, to prevent typos and grammatical errors in our work. While there are many writing apps available for different platforms, Grammarly is one of the most popular when it comes to correct grammar checking. The new Grammarly Tone Detector App is considered a high-quality plagiarism checker in addition to being a writing assistant.

This famous spell checker, which has been around for more than a decade, now has a major update for iOS and Android users.

The true detection option that’s been introduced as part of the web extension last year has been added to Grammarly Keyboard for mobile devices.

About Grammarly Tone Detector App

Those who use the Grammarly app on their smartphone will now be able to receive input on grammatical precision, word choice, capitalization, sentence structure, and much more, thanks to the newest update. Whereas the tone detector analyses variables, you must type at least 150 words to use it.

The feature can recognize over 40 distinct tones, including formal, confident, hopeful, and other emotions.

On mobile, the tone detector works similarly to the web extension. Simply tap the G icon on the keyboard to activate it, and it will show you a breakdown of how you would sound to someone reading your text.

Our tone detector is now available on the Grammarly Keyboard for all messages over 150 characters! 📲 We're 🤝 confident 🤝 you'll love it. Try it out today! iOS users: https://t.co/7OB66T7PQU

Android users: https://t.co/hjRJzyx3dx pic.twitter.com/oE4S4AkLb0 — Grammarly (@Grammarly) March 18, 2021

By using the tone detector within the Grammarly Keyboard app, you must first download the most recent version from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Simply enable the ‘detection’ option in the app’s settings after it has been upgraded.

If you’re using the app for the first time, you’ll need to make Grammarly your default keyboard app in order to use the feature across all apps.

Back in 2017, the Grammarly keyboard app for Android and iOS was launched. Since then, the US-based firm has been rolling out upgrades for mobile devices, such as a dark theme and an emoji search bar.

