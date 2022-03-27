Graphic cards to return to ‘attractive’ price by April-May

News related to computing and gaming, along with auction sites are revealing that prices of graphic cards are falling. However, prices falling on eBay could possibly indicate that the much-maligned market is technically dwindling. Though people have stopped paying those inflated charges, some are still waiting for the drop on Amazon.com.

Reports specified how LHR cards initially had seen a drop in demand owing to the increase in prices but later rose systematically. Prices of graphic cards were connected to crypto prices. In fact, high demand of these cards from gamers is enough to maintain the inflation. On the other hand, Nvidia did not witness the effect of LHR cards on gamers as it had expected. The high rate of demand would indicate crypto miners coming with better strategies or gamers extensively using these cards. Findings also indicated the more LHR cards are expected from Nvidia as crypto mining is still consistent. Moreover, demand for these cards other than for gaming is quite prevalent. Clearly, Nvidia, in all probability, will commit to a higher number of LHR cards.

When will the prices expectantly fall?

Retailers specified that the prices of GPU are expected to fall to an attractive level somewhere between end of April and start of May. They specified that as the boom in the market ends, the pricing would return to where the market was initially. Though rather vague, retailers tried their best give as much a detailed estimate as the could. In fact, it is still not clear as to what is the price range that falls under the ‘attractive price’ banner that they are suggesting.

Many admitted that the estimated timeframe given by the retailers is somewhat sooner than what they they expected. They had expected around a 30% markup, however, by the end of the year. Hardly had any one expected the change to come that soon owing to the ongoing inflation. Currently, with the predictions, gamers are expecting a new card that would be actually worth the price.

With the current rebound of the crypto market, people are expecting many currencies initiating to pick up again. Though the current market makes predictions rather difficult, the question remains whether Ethereum mining could have a significant comeback.

On the other hand, the market in the UK seems much more up and running as compared to the US. Though moving the correct way, the US market appears rather lagging in the field of prices and availability at retailers.