Green Satoshi Token: Everything you need to know

Everything to know about Green Satoshi Token (GST)

Green Satoshi Token or as commonly referred to as GST is nothing but simply the game token of STEPN, which is a Web 3.0 lifestyle application with in-built fun social elements as well as gamification design. Not just that, STEPN is known to be the very first move-to-earn NFT (non-fungible token) game wherein players can easily earn GST tokens by jogging, walking, or just running outdoors while wearing their so-called NFT sneakers.

In simpler words, GST serves as the replacement for experience points as well as in-app currency. As a result, users that are said to be equipped with NFT Sneakers can earn GST tokens by engaging themselves in several activities discussed above, thus helping them to level up and mint new sneakers too.

Before moving any further, it is probably worth noting that, STEPN was established by fintech studio Find Satoshi Lab based out of Australia, back in August 2021. In addition to this, in September of the same year, the core team of the platform was formed and in October the project managed to win the Solana Ignition Hackathon Gaming Track 2021.

Also, GST as mentioned is said to be the native utility token of the STEPN platform which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself like to level up as well as mint new Sneakers, while players can also rent/sell their NFT Sneakers on the app marketplace.

Coming back to the topic, the overall focus of the project is said to be on encouraging the world’s population to lead a rather healthy and an active lifestyle, along with acquainting people with the concept of Web 3.0.

Other than this, the STEPN platform is originally known to be powered with the help of Solana (SOL) and uses a dual token mechanism, where Green Satoshi Token (GST) is simply the currency in the game and Green metaverse Token (GMT) is the governance token for the same.

Furthermore, in order to become a part of the said community, users will first have to download the STEPN mobile application, register an account and then create a wallet. After this, the user then deposits SOL tokens to the built-in STEPN wallet and buys NFT sneakers from the in-app marketplace. Lastly, the users wait for around 24 hours or so for energy replenishment. Know that ‘energy’ is the time user workouts in minutes and the indicator is known to recover at a rate of nearly 25 percent every 6 hours.

For some of you wondering as to why is the Green Satoshi Token unique as and when compared to other projects in the marketplace? Allow me a chance to explain. To begin with, the STEPN team intends on making a breakthrough in the industry by simply incorporating community and social elements into their said products, thus giving fans of an active lifestyle an opportunity of sorts to earn crypto from their passion for running.

Having said that, GST is an inflationary token that has no well-defined maximum supply and with a total supply of 10,000,000 coins, its distribution is something like 7 percent to Binance Launchpad Sale, about 14.2 percent to the Team, 16.3 percent to Private Sale, nearly 30 percent to Move and Earn, 2.5 percent to Advisors and lastly, 30 percent to the platform’s Treasury.

Now that we have talked much about Green Satoshi Token, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Green Satoshi Token (GST)

As of today, the price of Green Satoshi Token is about 5.21 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 60,261,705 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of the Green Satoshi Token has gone up by 7.34 percent, and with the current market cap of 18,730,392 US dollars, GST is currently placed at #788 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of the Green Satoshi Token is 3,597,242 GST coins, but unfortunately the maximum lifetime supply of the token is not yet available.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Green Satoshi Token is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Green Satoshi Token can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Green Satoshi Token does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Green Satoshi Token? Let me help you with that. Currently, Green Satoshi Token is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have GST listed on them include BingX, Bitget, Huobi Global, DigiFinex as well as DigiFinex to name a few.

