Grubhub to layoff 15 per cent of its workforce

Food delivery company grub hub to cut off around 400 Jobs, downsizing its workforce by 15 per cent. The The move comes in as the company seeks to reduce costs – in order to stay competitive. In a message to employees, Howard Migdal, Who assumed the position of the company’s chief executive three months ago, said “the cutbacks were necessary as increases in operating and staff costs” undermine sales growth. In the recent times, the company has also been lagging far behind from competitors like Doordash and UberEATS.

As per Bloomberg second measure, which tracks and analyses consumer trends, grub hub along with its subsidiaries recorded for only 9 per cent of food deliveries in April in the United States.

The CEOs mail also mentioned that the industry they function in, is dynamic, fast paced and extremely evolving. He also added that “ our business has grown since our 2019 pre-pandemic levels, operating and staff costs have increased at a higher rate.“

According to him, looking at the current situation of the business – he needs to ensure the right resources as well as an organisational structure which is focused on the priorities of the company – so that the company as a whole is agile, and can take better decisions based on the opportunities in its environment.

“As a result, today we have made the very difficult decision to reduce headcount and grab hub by around 15%, leading to the loss of roles for approximately 400 of our passionate and talented teammates,” he said in the mail.

The employees who are laid off will be notified of the same via an email in the subsequent hours. The company’s focus post the downsizing of workers, will solely be on “prioritising people’s well-being.”

The CEO also shared his experience of the last 15 years and over the past few months at GrubHub, calling the company “an incredible marketplace with tens of millions of customers, hundreds of thousands of restaurants and a strong logistics network operating from coast to coast.“

He also claimed that grub hub dismantled the restaurant industry and changed the way Americans order food, and said that “innovative, entrepreneurial, and competitive spirit is part of our DNA.” He also professed that he was sure that with the right strategy, correct execution and extreme determination, the company’s future will be bright.

More about Grubhub

A leading online and mobile food ordering and delivery market place in America, Grubhub has the largest and the most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, along with approximately 32 million active diners. The company is dedicated to connect diners with the food they love from their favourite local restaurants, it also elevates food ordering by using innovative restaurants technology. Claiming to have easy to use platforms along with and enhanced delivery experience, Grubhub features more than 320,000 restaurants and has partnered with more than 225,000 of these restaurants in more than 4000 US city’s and London. The GrubHub portfolio of brands includes its subsidiaries – GrubHub, Seamless, Level Up, AllMenus, Tapingo and Menu Pages. Grub hub has its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

It was founded in the year 2004 by Mike Evans and Matt Maloney, and became a subsidiary of the Dutch company – Just Eat Take away in 2021. Grub hub has often been back last for its anti-trust price manipulation policy.

