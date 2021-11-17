NFT startup GuardianLink raises $12 million in Series A round from Kalaari Capital

GuardianLink.io, a Chennai-based startup that provides a technology framework for the NFT ecosystem, has raised $12 million in funding. The Series A round of funding was backed by Bengaluru-based venture capital firm Kalaari Capital and another private investor group.

The proceeds will be used to expand the startup’s international presence. GuardianLink.io will build design laboratories, boost technology, and focus on the brand’s creative development capabilities, starting with Singapore and Japan. It will strengthen its NFT packaging framework and curation in order to make the final blockchain offering more appealing and trustworthy for users.

This is Kalaari Capital’s first investment in the rapidly expanding NFT industry. Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) are a type of crypto asset in which each token is completely unique. They can be used as a digital authentication certificate for any item, digital or physical. These, like any other artwork, may be bought and sold online, and the majority of NFT platforms are based on cryptocurrencies and tokens, as well as a blockchain network (usually Ethereum).

GuardianLink.io, founded by Kameshwaran Elangovan, Ramkumar Subramaniam, and Arjun Reddy in 2020, has gained a significant foothold in the global NFT market since introducing its NFT marketplace platform in 2020, and it presently handles 40+ NFT marketplaces worldwide. Guardian has already launched over 45 installations of its Marketplace Cloud, which includes built-in Anti.Rip technology to restrict NFTs from being copied as well as its Secure Vault-based Legitimacy standards.

Considering GuardianLink.io’s huge presence in India, with almost 350 Blockchain Technologists focusing on NFT, DeFi, Gaming, and Metaverse technologies, the company is now looking to grow its brand with the recent launch of BeyondLife.Club, an innovative NFT Platform Joint Venture.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-founder, and CEO of GuardianLink.io commented on the fundraise saying, “With NFTs becoming a critical part of Asset monetization for Creators, Athletes, Artists, and Brands – Guardian has been on the forefront of the race to build and operate some of the largest marketplaces and most advanced creative NFTs in the space. With a foundation in Creative Media, Guardian has led the race in terms of designing high-impact creative NFTs protected by our Anti.RIP technology and legitimacy protocol.”

The company claims to be carving out a foothold in the NFT ecosystem, as athletes, artists, creators, and brands increasingly rely on NFTs to monetize their assets. Kameshwaran Elangovan, Co-founder and COO of GuardianLink.io, said in a statement, “With the industry rapidly latching onto the NFT ecosystem, we believe that the expanded research and design centre in Singapore and Japan will allow us to provide our creators with enhanced advanced capabilities to launch their NFTs.”

The no/low-code NFT Exchange marketplace was recently in the limelight when veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan introduced his NFT collection via BeyondLife.club. BeyondLife.club was a partnership between Rhiti Entertainment and GuardianLink.io that gained popularity after Bachchan’s NFTs auctioned for more than $1 million.

Although the market for NFT trading is populated with marketplaces such as OpenSea, Rarible, and the Binance-owned WazirX, the facilitators are few and far between. GuardianLink.io competes with OpenSea SDK, DevTeam.Space, and ShareTribe, to name a few.