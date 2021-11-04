The highest-ever bidding in India is for Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Collection – Here is how to buy it

The debut non-fungible token (NFT) of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has earned the largest ever bidding of its kind in the nation, indicating a likely, approaching wave in the country to acquire these digital assets. Amitabh Bachchan has been the first Bollywood actor to introduce his own NFT line, in what appears to be a trend in the Indian film business, and the stint has proven to be a success so far. During the first day of auction organised by Beyondlife.Club on Tuesday, the star’s NFT collections of ‘Madhushala,’ signed posters, and collectibles attracted bids totaling Rs 3.8 crore ($520,000).

In August, Amitabh Bachchan revealed on Beyondlife.Club, an Indian NFT platform founded by decentralised NFT exchange GuardianLink.io, that he will introduce his own non-fungible token or NFT collection on the platform. According to PTI, Bachchan’s ‘Madhushala’ NFT collection achieved the highest-ever bidding in India on Day 1 of the auction, with USD 420,000, according to a statement made by Beyondlife.Club. The auction, which began on Monday, November 1st, will end on Thursday, November 4th. Let’s take a closer look at NFTs and Amitabh Bachchan’s collection of these digital tokens on that note.

Even if one can receive a free replica of one item in an NFT, the unique qualities will almost certainly be overlooked. This is when the non-fungible aspect enters the picture. To put it another way, Van Gogh’s painting The Starry Night is accessible in millions of copies all over the world. However, the original, which is maintained at Moscow’s Pushkin Museum, is still valuable.

The Amitabh Bachchan NFT is a collection of limited-edition digital collectibles that features the Bollywood superstar. It features some of the superstar’s most unique creations… Vintage posters, digital art, and “Big B Punks” are some of the things that come to mind when I hear poetry in his voice.”

According to PTI, Madhushala NFT is the actor’s father’s poem collection, which was recorded in his own voice. The sale also includes seven autographed posters from his classic films, as well as six of the ‘punks,’ as well as a collection of NFT art and posters. Another element of this NFT is a ten-dollar ‘Loot Box,’ which guarantees customers a piece of art from the NFT collection. The Loot Box is limited to 5,000 pieces and was sold out on Tuesday.

To purchase the Amitabh Bachchan NFT, you must first register with Beyondlife.Club. Then, using the wallet option, you must load your wallet with the appropriate amount of money in order to purchase the items. To do so, go to the Deposit Funds section and enter the amount to be added. After that, you may either bid in the auction or buy the NFT using the money in your wallet. Cryptocurrencies, UPI, and credit cards may all be used to fund your wallet.