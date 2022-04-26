Hacker Targets BAYC Instagram Page

The hacker shared a link to a bogus BAYC website. People were led to believe that the crew was dispersing airdrops. At that moment, the fraudulent act had already claimed almost $2.5 million in NFTs. Among the ransack assets are four bored apes worth almost a million dollars each, six mutations, and three kennels.

The Instagram feed of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) was hacked, and the attacker uploaded a phishing link. The theft of about $2.5 million in NFTs was the result of the breach.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has issued a statement. On April 25, his Instagram feed was hacked on Twitter, culminating in the theft of more than $2.5 million in NFTs.

The Instagram post announced that a mint was being held, prompting some users to click on the link and link the wallet. Four strong apes worth over $1 million were stolen.

BAYC has launched an inquiry to determine how the hacker gained access to the account despite security precautions. The team begs the affected folks to be calm and makes every effort to reach out to them by letter. In addition, the team has stated that they will never contact individuals. As a result, anyone contacting the person is not a member of the team.

Regardless, the club has declined to say whether or not the victims would be compensated. The team also notifies club members that there will be no more minting updates on the Instagram feed in the future. Instead, information will be disseminated via the BAYC announcement channel on Discord and its Twitter handle.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club’s popularity and value make it a tempting target for any hacker. The club may brag about having stars from all over the world as members and owners of various collections. The new hack isn’t the collection’s first; earlier this month, the collection was hacked on its Discord platform.

To safeguard the club, the squad should plan for future attacks and put in place a strong defense system. Increased attacks on it will erode its credibility and scare away investors.

Earlier this month, the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s Discord platform was attacked. Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, Jimmy Falon, Post Malone, Kelvin Hart, and DJ Khaled are all members.

